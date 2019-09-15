Dolphins Trade Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Be Dealt Before Week 3

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be wearing a new uniform before Week 3 arrives.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "real and serious" interest, and "Miami could trade him this week."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that Fitzpatrick received permission to seek a trade because he's unhappy playing multiple positions in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' system.

The Dolphins are seeking "potentially a first-round pick" for Fitzpatrick, per Rapoport. They have already acquired extra first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a 2021 second-rounder, from the Houston Texans as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade.

Fitzpatrick, 22, will make $5.93 million total through 2021, with a fifth-year option on his rookie contract for 2022.

Fitzpatrick was selected No. 11 overall by Miami in the 2018 draft. The former Alabama star acclimated himself well as a rookie, alternating between cornerback and safety. He tied for second on the team with nine passes defensed, ranked fourth with 80 combined tackles and fifth with two interceptions.