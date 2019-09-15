Dolphins Trade Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Be Dealt Before Week 3

Dolphins Trade Rumors: Minkah Fitzpatrick Could Be Dealt Before Week 3September 15, 2019
Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick could be wearing a new uniform before Week 3 arrives.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there is "real and serious" interest, and "Miami could trade him this week."
ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that Fitzpatrick received permission to seek a trade because he's unhappy playing multiple positions in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' system.
The Dolphins are seeking "potentially a first-round pick" for Fitzpatrick, per Rapoport. They have already acquired extra first-round picks in 2020 and 2021, as well as a 2021 second-rounder, from the Houston Texans as part of the Laremy Tunsil trade.
Fitzpatrick, 22, will make $5.93 million total through 2021, with a fifth-year option on his rookie contract for 2022.
Fitzpatrick was selected No. 11 overall by Miami in the 2018 draft. The former Alabama star acclimated himself well as a rookie, alternating between cornerback and safety. He tied for second on the team with nine passes defensed, ranked fourth with 80 combined tackles and fifth with two interceptions.
There's No Mutiny in Miami After Minkah Drama