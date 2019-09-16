B/R Staff NFL Week 2 Report Card: Eli Manning's Time Coming to an End

1 of 6

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The New York Giants can't quit quarterback Eli Manning.

"I think his play is indicative of how our team played," head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters after Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "There were some really good plays in there, and then there's some things that we need to improve on."

He added: "I don't think [starting rookie Daniel Jones is] a conversation for right now. I think everybody's gotta play better."

Manning did well during the scripted portion of the contest but then struggled, finishing with 250 yards passing, a touchdown and two picks.

Is the 15-year veteran doing enough to keep this year's sixth overall pick off the field?

Ty Dunne: F



Eli was bad. Really bad. While it's worth noting that his receivers aren't getting open—and when they do get open, they're often dropping passes on the money—it doesn't make any sense that the Giants wouldn't turn to Jones very, very soon.

Mike Freeman: F



It was always only a matter of time before Manning's horrible play forced the Giants to play Jones. We are nearing that time. We might already be there.

Mike Tanier: A+



Eli has really found his niche, playing just well enough to not be the one to blame for Giants losses. The Giants defense and receiving corps are so terrible that Eli can just be blandly bad for months and still not take the blame for any losses. It takes a veteran to find that sweet spot and stay there for (checks standings) three full seasons.

Brent Sobleski: F



Stop the charade. Start Jones. Manning does nothing to make the Giants a better team. At the very least, the rookie will provide hope (and shots down the field).

Brad Gagnon: D



Manning played worse than the numbers indicate. His touchdown pass to T.J. Jones was vintage, but everything else was football vomit. He should have had more than those two interceptions and got away with a fumble because the Bills forgot about replay review. The Giants are 0-2, and with every Big Blue loss, we move closer to the start of the Jones era.

Gary Davenport: Z-



There's only one reason I can think of not to start Jones moving forward. It rhymes with "the Giants are idiots."