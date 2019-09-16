Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona: UCL Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Barcelona will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign on Tuesday with a visit to Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park

Caesars have named the Catalans +130 favourites, while BVB sport odds of +195. A draw comes in at +260.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in via BT Sport (UK) and B/R Live (U.S.).

Preview

Both teams are coming off impressive wins in their respective leagues during the weekend, carrying plenty of confidence into the European campaign.

Barcelona beat Valencia 5-2, and with Real Sociedad shocking Atletico Madrid, they have closed the gap to the La Liga leaders to two points.

Luis Suarez scored two goals in the win, showing little rust after spending time on the sidelines with injury:

The Blaugrana defence remains a question mark, however. In four La Liga matches, Barcelona have already conceded seven goals, a dreadful number and a worrying sign ahead of the trip to Germany.

Dortmund were also in action on Saturday, smashing Bayer Leverkusen 4-0. Marco Reus was the star man for BVB, scoring a brace, while Jadon Sancho added yet another assist to his remarkable tally:

BVB's defence has been slightly better than that of Barcelona, conceding five goals in four Bundesliga matches. They have kept just a single clean sheet so far, something Barcelona have yet to achieve.

With plenty of attacking talent and defensive struggles on both sides, this match could come down to a battle for midfield control. Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets are starting to find some chemistry, but they face a big test against the duo of Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney.

Arthur and Ivan Rakitic could be the X-factors for the visitors. The former got the nod against Los Che and played well, while the latter has long been a favourite of manager Ernesto Valverde in a free role.

Rakitic has yet to start a La Liga match and Arthur will likely get the start at the Signal Iduna Park, but don't be surprised of the Croat plays a big role off the bench.

Prediction: BVB 1-1 Barcelona