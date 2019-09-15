Report: Antonio Brown to Play vs. Dolphins, Rape Accuser to Meet with NFL Monday

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to make his debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The woman who accused him of rape in a civil lawsuit, Britney Taylor, is planning to meet with the NFL on Monday, with the league hoping to "ramp up the investigation as quickly as possible, given the time element with games happening each week."

Taylor, Brown's former trainer, accused the wideout of sexual assault in three separate occasions. According to the lawsuit, during one training session in June 2017, he "exposed himself and kissed her without permission," per Ben Shpigel of the New York Times.

In another training session later that month, he allegedly "started masturbating behind Taylor and ejaculated on her back." Brown also later bragged about doing so in text messages sent to Taylor.

And in May 2018, Brown allegedly "forced [Taylor] onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and 'forcibly' raped her. She tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting 'no' and 'stop,' the lawsuit says, but Brown refused and penetrated her."

Brown has denied the accusations and said that all sex between the two was consensual.

"As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision," Taylor said in a statement. "I have found strength in my faith, my family and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault."

Taylor has agreed to cooperate with the NFL in its investigation into her accusations.

Brown's future on the field, meanwhile, has been in question after the lawsuit. The NFL reserves the right to put him on the commissioner's exempt list while it conducts its investigation, though for at least Week 2, it appears Brown will be permitted to play.