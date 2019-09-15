Mr. Olympia 2019: Final Results, Top Videos and Predictions for 2020 Event

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Brandon Curry saw off the competition to win the 2019 Mr. Olympia event.

The American beat William Bonac and Hadi Choopan to land his maiden title, with Dexter Jackson and Roelly Winklaar completing the top five:

Here is a look at the final posedown:

Curry took full advantage of the absences of Phil Heath, Shawn Rhoden and Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay, but he was more than deserving of the title.

The 36-year-old has been steadily improving in the past few years and made himself the Mr. Olympia favourite by winning the Arnold Classic earlier in 2019. His size, symmetry and conditioning were all on point during the weekend.

Bonac edged debutant Choopan, who was one of the top stories of this year's event. A star in the 212 division, he stepped up to the Open division and surprised everyone by placing on the podium and winning the People's Champion title.

His conditioning was among the best in the event:

The 31-year-old will be one to watch as he continues to add size to his frame. Choopan's conditioning and symmetry are already spot on, and his posing is impressive as well.

Winklaar, last year's People's Champion, once again struggled with his conditioning and dropped out of the top four. He appears to have missed out on a golden opportunity to win his first Mr. Olympia, with the competition likely to be tougher next year given the potential contenders missing in 2019.

Curry is in the form of his life and will be among the favourites once again, alongside Bonac and Choopan. Heath is expected to return and try for a record-tying eighth title, and Muscle Phone believes he would have beaten the field this year:

Then there's Big Ramy, who is still recovering from a shoulder injury. A second-placed finisher in 2017 and a fan favourite, he will be among the top contenders again once he's back to form.

It's unclear what will happen with last year's champion, Rhoden. American Media LLC revoked his eligibility for this year's event following allegations of sexual assault, but he still attended the convention and discussed his future with Nick's Strength and Power:

He, too, could return next year, adding yet another major contender to what could be a stacked field.

2020 Predictions: Heath returns in style, beating Curry to claim his eighth title.