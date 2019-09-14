Report: Michael Jordan Selling Part of Hornets Stake; Will Maintain Control

Kent Smith/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell a "large piece" of his Charlotte Hornets stake to two investors based in New York, though he will continue to possess majority control of the franchise, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Bonnell noted Jordan owns approximately 97 percent of the team.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

