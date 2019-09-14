Report: Michael Jordan Selling Part of Hornets Stake; Will Maintain Control

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 14, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC- FEBRUARY 12: Owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, hosts a press conference for media before NBA All-Star Weekend at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 12, 2019. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)
Kent Smith/Getty Images

Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell a "large piece" of his Charlotte Hornets stake to two investors based in New York, though he will continue to possess majority control of the franchise, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

Bonnell noted Jordan owns approximately 97 percent of the team.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Nets Troll NYK w/ Kyrie Unis 🤔

    Nets planning to give away 10,000 Kyrie jerseys when they host Knicks on Oct. 25

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Troll NYK w/ Kyrie Unis 🤔

    Nets planning to give away 10,000 Kyrie jerseys when they host Knicks on Oct. 25

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Agents Refute NCAA's New Rule

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Agents Refute NCAA's New Rule

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bucks to Offer Giannis the Super Max Next Year

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Bucks to Offer Giannis the Super Max Next Year

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Issues Memo to Teams on Tampering

    Board of Governors to vote next week on new efforts to prevent tampering, including significant rise in fines

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Issues Memo to Teams on Tampering

    Board of Governors to vote next week on new efforts to prevent tampering, including significant rise in fines

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report