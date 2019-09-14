UFC Fight Night 158 Results: Gaethje Beats Cerrone Via 1st-Round Knockout

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Justin Gaethje and Glover Teixeira were among the biggest winners of UFC Fight Night 158 at Rogers Arena in Toronto on Saturday.

Tristan Connelly, Uriah Hall and Misha Cirkunov also made their mark in the Octagon.

Below is a look at the latest action from Canada.

Main Card

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (4:18 of Round 1)

Light Heavyweight: Glover Teixeira def. Nikita Krylov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes (no contest)

Welterweight: Tristan Connelly def. Michel Pereira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 29-27)

Middleweight: Uriah Hall def. Antonio Carlos Junior via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Misha Cirkunov def. Jimmy Crute via submission (3:38 of Round 1)

Prelims

Heavyweight: Augusto Sakai def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (0:58 of Round 1)

Bantamweight: Miles Johns def. Cole Smith via split decision

Bantamweight: Hunter Azure def. Brad Katona via unanimous decision

Featherweight: Chas Skelly def. Jordan Griffin via unanimous decision

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka def. Ryan McDonald via TKO (4:42 of Round 1)

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard def. Kyle Prepolec via unanimous decision

*Card details available on the UFC's official website.



In the headliner, Gaethje won via KO/TKO for the third consecutive bout. He wasted little time in showing the world who the better fighter was, defeating Donald Cerrone in the first round:

Cerrone didn't appear as though he was ready to tap out, but that proved to be the end of the fight.

And there was nothing but respect between the opponents afterward (Warning: video contains profanity):

As for what's next, Gaethje let everyone know what he wanted, via ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

In the light heavyweight division, Teixeira and Nikita Krylov went the distance. Ultimately, though, the judges gave Teixeira the slight edge, 28-29, 29-28, 29-28.

Per UFC News, Teixeira's 13 light heavyweight victories are tied for the third-most in the modern era. He trails only Jon Jones (19) and Ryan Bader (15).

Unfortunately, the heavyweight showdown between Todd Duffee and Jeff Hughes did not last long. It was stopped at 4:03 in the first round, as detailed by Helwani:

Meanwhile, anyone who paid to watch UFC Fight Night 158 got their money's worth before the full card was finished. That's because Michel Pereira put on quite the show while battling Connelly:

The theatrics did not pay off for Pereira, though, as he wound up losing via unanimous decision. Of note, Connelly was not even on the card until earlier this week, when he replaced Sergey Khandozhko, who had to bow out because of visa issues.

Fans should have known they were in for a treat, though, when Cirkunov started the main card with a first-round submission of Jimmy Crute by way of a Peruvian necktie:

Cirkunov (15-5) had lost three of his previous four bouts, including a defeat against Johnny Walker at UFC 235 in March.