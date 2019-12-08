Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson Fantasy Playoff Stock After Derrius Guice Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson is poised to be the Washington Redskins' starting running back again with Derrius Guice suffering a knee injury Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The team confirmed Guice would be out for the remainder of the game.



Guice missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL. One game into the 2019 campaign, he tore his meniscus, with Washington placing him on injured reserve following his surgery on the injured knee.

Peterson ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns as Washington's primary ball-carrier in 2018. He has 642 yards and two scores on the ground, a large chunk of which came when he was again replacing an injured Guice.

The seven-time Pro Bowler turned 34 in March, and his 2,972 career carries are second among active players. Although Peterson remains a capable every-down back, his age and level of wear and tear have ruled out one more monster stretch of games.

His days as a fantasy contributor appear to be over as well, though he hasn't gotten much help. Washington's offense has generally been a mess, with Trent Williams' absence at left tackle making life difficult.

Even in a pinch, counting on Peterson in the playoffs is too risky.

Before Guice's injury, Chris Thompson had moderate fantasy value in standard leagues and a higher ceiling in point-per-reception leagues. His rushing numbers aren't impressive (93 yards, zero touchdowns), but he has caught 28 passes for 291 yards.

Thompson gives Washington a pass-catching threat out of the backfield, which has proven useful with Redskins quarterbacks getting little time in the pocket. Unless Peterson goes down with an injury as well, though, he's unlikely to get the requisite touches to warrant a spot in your lineup.

Thompson's receiving output isn't enough on its own, even in PPR leagues.