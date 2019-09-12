Johnny Manziel's Texas A&M Jersey Stolen from School's Hall of Champions

Eric Gay/Associated Press

A person of interest allegedly stole former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel’s jersey from the school’s Hall of Champions.

The university’s police department posted a picture of the person of interest and asked the community for help Thursday. It took less than two hours for a follow-up tweet identifying the person:

Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.com provided additional context, noting the Hall of Champions is a museum in Texas A&M’s Kyle Field that houses athletic artifacts.

The Eagle spoke with Bobby Richardson of university police about the case, and he revealed the man in question took a replica uniform off a mannequin. The man did not appear to force his way into the Hall of Champions to take the uniform, which is valued at $925.

While Manziel failed to live up to expectations during his NFL career, he was one of the best collegiate quarterbacks of his generation as a member of the Aggies. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,706 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while adding 1,410 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground during a dynamic 2012 campaign.

Those numbers were good enough for a Heisman Trophy, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s best quarterback and consensus All-American status.

The individual accolades didn’t come during the 2013 season, but he still threw for 4,114 yards and 37 touchdowns and ran for 759 yards and nine scores.