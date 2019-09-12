Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman Has Watched Infamous PI Play '4,000 to 5,000 Times'

Harry How/Getty Images

Nickell Robey-Coleman got away with one of the worst no-calls in NFL history during the 2019 NFC Championship Game, which to some is the reason the Los Angeles Rams made the Super Bowl.

As the Rams prepare for their rematch against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, it's clear Robey-Coleman hasn't quite lived the moment down.

"Probably over a little over 4,000 to 5,000 times, easy," Robey-Coleman told reporters of how many times he's watched the play.

The Rams cornerback hit then-New Orleans wideout Tommylee Lewis well before the ball arrived late on what could have been a game-winning drive, only for the Saints to settle for a field goal. Los Angeles marched down the field on its subsequent drive to send the game to overtime, where Greg Zuerlein drilled a 57-yard field goal for the win.

The NFL made pass interference penalties (and non-calls) reviewable as a result of the controversy.

"I didn't expect it to get that much pub, but it is what it is," Robey-Coleman said. "They made it into what it is and the league made it a rule. Just got to live with it now, and it's a rule that the whole league is going to have to adjust to. We don't have no problem with it."

The Saints and Rams will both be looking to get some measure of revenge in the rematch. New Orleans will want to prove it would have won the game had the correct call been made, while Rams pass-rusher Dante Fowler said he hopes they can "put it to rest" with a victory.

For those wondering, the Rams are 2.5-point home favorites, per Caesars.