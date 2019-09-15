Seth Rollins Beats Braun Strowman, Attacked by Bray Wyatt at Clash of Champions

Credit: WWE.com

Seth Rollins continued his winning ways by beating Braun Strowman at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday to retain the Universal Championship.

Rollins hit the Stomp three times, yet it wasn't enough to keep Strowman down for the three-count.

Strowman even had Rollins up for a powerslam before his knee gave out. That provided Rollins with an opening to nail the Pedigree, and he added a fourth Stomp for good measure. Finally, he felled Strowman.

Rollins' night wasn't over, however, as the lights went out at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt suddenly appeared on the stage. Wyatt delivered Sister Abigail and locked in the Mandible Claw to close out the show.

The universal title match came after Rollins and Strowman lost the Raw Tag Team Championships to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode earlier in the night.

Strowman saved Rollins from an attack at the hands of The O.C. the night after SummerSlam, and they became fast friends. Soon after, Rollins and Strowman teamed up to beat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Raw tag team titles.

Rather than being content with that, The Monster Among Men set his sights on the Universal Championship, and Rollins eventually agreed to give Braun a shot at the title.

Even while they were engaged in a rivalry leading up to Clash of Champions, they were often forced to co-exist since the likes of AJ Styles, Gallows, Anderson, Ziggler and Roode were all thorns in their sides during the build toward the pay-per-view.

They ran into some issues and didn't fully trust each other at times, but Rollins and Strowman largely managed to stay on the same page.

On the go-home episode of Raw prior to Clash of Champions, Rollins and Strowman fought alongside "Stone Cold" Steve Austin after The O.C. crashed their contract signing. Then, Rollins, Strowman, Cedric Alexander and Viking Raiders beat The O.C., Ziggler and Roode in a 10-man tag team main event.

Rollins and Strowman were on fairly good terms entering Clash of Champions, but the Raw Tag Team Championships match got the competitive juices flowing and created some level of tension ahead of their universal title bout.

After beating Brock Lesnar for the universal title at SummerSlam, Rollins seemingly had the blueprint for slaying giants, but Strowman is undoubtedly one of the biggest and strongest competitors he has ever faced.

Despite the size disparity, Rollins managed to retain the Universal Championship, but his title reign won't get any easier since a Hell in a Cell match against Wyatt is seemingly on the horizon.

