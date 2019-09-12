Fantasy Football Week 2: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Injuries and inefficiency are often the two things that lead to trades in fantasy football.

It's too early to give up on a player due to inefficiency, as we're just entering Week 2 of the NFL season. But perhaps an injury has left you thin at a position and you want to bolster your depth before it becomes too late.

So, if you're in search of a trade, here's a value chart to guide you. Players have been separated into tiers, with a value given to those in each level. For example, if you're looking to trade away a player with a value of 10, you'll want to receive ones who equal or exceed a value of 10 in return.

These rankings won't deviate too far from what many looked like prior to Week 1. With each team having only played one game, it's difficult to accurately judge whether a big game was a breakout performance or if a bad game was the beginning sign of a slump.

Trade Value: 11

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

These four running backs were the clear top four picks in fantasy drafts this year, and nothing's changed. Christian McCaffrey had a huge Week 1, collecting 209 total yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 30-27 loss to the Rams.

It would take a lot to trade for any of these four players, and it's likely the owners who have them wouldn't be keen to move them for much.

Trade Value: 10

5. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

6. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

7. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

9. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

With star running backs being so valuable in fantasy football, this tier features another handful of the top backs in the league. Le'Veon Bell leads this group as he had a solid Jets debut, collecting 92 total yards and a receiving touchdown.

Joe Mixon's value could drop if it turns out his left ankle injury causes him to miss a substantial period of time. That's why he only had 17 total yards in the Bengals' season opener, as he exited the game after touching the ball only eight times.

For now, though, he belongs in this tier, with Cincinnati continuing to rely on him offensively and giving him touches if he's healthy.

Trade Value: 9

10. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

11. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

12. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

13. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

14. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

15. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

16. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

This is the top tier of receivers, and like the top running back classes, it would likely take large trade packages to lure one of these stars away from one of the other owners in your league.

DeAndre Hopkins leads the way after he had eight catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' season opener.

Odell Beckham Jr. didn't have a huge Browns debut, notching seven receptions for 71 yards, but he's sure to break out at some point as he continues to develop chemistry with second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Trade Value: 8

17. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

21. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

22. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

23. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

24. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

25. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyreek Hill falls to this tier because of his collarbone injury that is expected to sideline him for four-to-six weeks. When healthy, he is one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. And it would still take a lot to trade for him in fantasy, because he will be back at some point later in the year.

Plus, if Hill's rehab goes quicker than expected, he could be back on the shorter side of that window.

Trade Value: 7

26. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

27. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

28. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

30. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

31. Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

32. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

With Hill out, Sammy Watkins will see increased targets from Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' offense. That already started during their Week 1 win, as the wide receiver had nine receptions for 198 yards and three touchdowns.

It's unlikely Watkins has that type of production every week, hence his presence in this tier, but he'll definitely have more opportunities than expected during the preseason. So, for as long as Hill is out, he becomes a more valuable receiver.

Trade Value: 6

33. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

34. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

35. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

36. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

37. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

38. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

39. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

40. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

41. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

42. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Josh Jacobs and Austin Ekeler had two of the best running back performances in Week 1, and their value could continue to go up if they keep producing at that level.

In his NFL debut, Jacobs had 113 yards and two touchdowns to help power the Raiders to a season-opening win over the Broncos.

Ekeler is the primary running back in the Chargers' offense with Melvin Gordon still holding out, and that should continue to be the case moving forward.

In Los Angeles' season-opening overtime victory over Indianapolis, Ekeler had 154 total yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning rushing score in OT.

Trade Value: 5

43. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

45. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

46. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

47. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

48. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

49. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

50. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

51. James White, RB, New England Patriots

52. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

53. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

54. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

55. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

56. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

57. Derrius Guice, RB, Washington Redskins

This tier features some solid options that won't come at too expensive of a cost, but they could add depth to a position if you're in need.

Chris Godwin is a breakout candidate here, as he scored a touchdown in the Buccaneers' season-opening loss to the 49ers and should continue to be one of Jameis Winston's top targets this year.

If he continues to find the end zone, his value could go up, so it might be smart to buy now on the third-year receiver.

Trade Value: 4

58. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Rams

59. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

60. Josh Gordon, WR, New England Patriots

61. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

62. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

63. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

64. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

65. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

66. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

67. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

68. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

69. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There are several talented quarterbacks in this tier, including Lamar Jackson, who was the top scorer at the position in Week 1. He threw five touchdown passes, but those came in a 59-10 blowout win over the lowly Dolphins.

However, if he keeps passing that well, in addition to his value on the ground, he could be one of the breakout quarterbacks of this fantasy season.

Gordon is also in this tier, and his value could swing drastically up or down depending on how long his holdout lasts, or if he gets traded from the Chargers.

Trade Value: 3

70. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

71. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

72. Dede Westbrook, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

73. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

74. Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

75. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

76. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

77. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

78. Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints

79. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

80. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

81. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

82. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

83. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

84. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

85. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

86. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

87. Peyton Barber, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

89. Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

90. Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos

LeSean McCoy could be a name to watch moving forward from this tier. He had 93 total yards in the Chiefs' season-opening win, while Damien Williams only rushed for 26 yards on 13 carries.

Playing for head coach Andy Reid for the first time since both were in Philadelphia, the veteran McCoy is a candidate to show he still has something left in the tank this season.

Trade Value: 2

91. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans

92. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

93. Vance McDonald, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

94. Trey Burton, TE, Chicago Bears

95. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

96. Delanie Walker, TE, Tennessee Titans

97. James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

98. Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

99. Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

100. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Need to buy low and quickly get a fill-in at a position? These could be the players you want to trade for.

Jamison Crowder should continue to be heavily involved in the Jets' offense, while Larry Fitzgerald is a veteran who rookie quarterback Kyler Murray likely will continue to lean on in Arizona.

It's possible these players don't have huge seasons, but it might be worth taking a risk on them if you have a great need somewhere.