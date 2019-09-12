NFL Picks Week 2: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

With one week of NFL games completed, we have an early idea of which sides will be dominant in 2019.

New England, Baltimore and Kansas City all stood out in their season openers, and they are heavily favored by NFL experts and odds makers in Week 2.

The Patriots are the largest favorite of the weekend, as they are projected to win by three scores versus Miami and the Ravens are expected to thump Arizona on home soil.

While those contests seem easy to project, there are a few that have predictors split on the victor, including the NFC Championship Game rematch between New Orleans and the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Week 2 Expert Predictions and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds obtained from Caesars; expert picks from NFL Pickwatch.

Tampa Bay at Carolina (-6.5)

Date and Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Expert Prediction: Carolina (100 percent)

Carolina racked up 408 total yards in its home victory over Tampa Bay a year ago, a series the two sides split.

A similar result could be in store Thursday night, with Christian McCaffrey coming off a 209-yard performance.

According to NFL Research, the Panthers running back is one of five players to have 10-plus receptions and 120 rushing yards in a single game, and he is the only one to achieve the feat twice since 1967.

Ron Rivera's defense could feast on Jameis Winston, as he was picked off three times by San Francisco.

Before their second-half slide in 2018, the Panthers won their first four contests at Bank of America Stadium, and despite falling to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, they are expected to defend their home field.

Indianapolis at Tennessee (-3)

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: Tennessee (73 percent)

Tennessee's 30-point win over Cleveland turned heads, but now it has to replicate that performance versus a divisional foe.

Indianapolis put in a strong road performance, but fell short in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mike Vrabel's Titans went 6-2 at Nissan Stadium in 2018, but one of those defeats came at the hands of the Colts, who swept the divisional series.

Even though the experts are in favor of the home side, do not be surprised if Indianapolis comes away with a win. The difference-maker for the visitors could be Marlon Mack, who started the campaign with 174 yards and a score on 25 carries.

Buffalo (-1.5) at New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: Buffalo (65 percent)

Buffalo returns to the site of its Week 1 triumph to face the NFC franchise based at MetLife Stadium.

The line in favor of the Bills has tightened throughout the week, but they are still favored following their one-point win over the New York Jets and the New York Giants' double-digit loss to Dallas.

In the last five seasons, Eli Manning has lost his first home game on four occasions, with the lone victory coming in 2016. Additionally, the Giants have started out 0-2 in every year during that stretch, except for 2016.

Josh Allen recorded a career high in passing yards in Week 1, but he threw a pair of interceptions for the sixth time in 13 appearances.

Both teams have red flags that could turn a pick against it, but Buffalo's Week 1 showing has it slightly ahead in the predictions at the moment.

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5) at Detroit

Date and Time: Sunday 1 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers (92 percent)

Austin Ekeler eased some concerns about the Los Angeles Chargers missing Melvin Gordon with 154 total yards and three touchdowns versus the Colts.

The third-year running back could be set up for more success on the road against a Detroit defense that was gashed in the fourth quarter and overtime by Arizona.

Detroit needs Matthew Stafford to replicate his 385-yard showing from Week 1 to bury some poor home numbers from a year ago. In eight home contests, he eclipsed 300 yards once.

If the Lions can limit Ekeler's production, they may have a shot to win since the Chargers will be without Hunter Henry and might not have Mike Williams, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

If Philip Rivers fails to find a rhythm without some of his top targets, the Lions could take advantage and allow their quarterback to open up a lead.

Jacksonville at Houston (-9)

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: Houston (100 percent)

After pushing New Orleans to the final second, Houston returns home to face a rookie quarterback. With that in mind, the Texans should rout the Gardner Minshew-led Jaguars at NRG Stadium.

Jacksonville's defense conceded 378 passing yards to Kansas City at home, and it might give up a large total again versus DeAndre Hopkins and Co.

A year ago, Hopkins closed the regular season with 147 receiving yards on 12 catches in a home victory over Doug Marrone's squad.

Deshaun Watson has six three-touchdown games in his career, with four of them coming at home. He could add another one to the list if the Jaguars defend the pass like they did in Week 1 and Minshew is unable to get them down the field.

New England (-18.5) at Miami

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: New England (100 percent)

The question for the AFC East clash at Hard Rock Stadium is whether or not New England will cover the spread.

Miami had no answer for Baltimore's passing attack in Week 1, and it faces a stiffer challenge with Tom Brady, Josh Gordon and Co. coming to town.

Brady has a quintet of 300-yard passing games in south Florida and he is coming off a 341-yard showing versus Pittsburgh.

The Dolphins conceded more yards through the air than New England's defense gave up as a whole Sunday.

All five of New England's divisional wins last season were by double digits, so there is at least a chance it can cover the largest spread of the season to date.

Arizona at Baltimore (-13.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Baltimore (100 percent)

The same question we asked about the Patriots applies to Baltimore.

John Harbaugh's team lit up Miami for 59 points, and its Week 2 opponent did not come alive until the fourth quarter.

Baltimore followed up a 44-point season-opening win in 2018 with a road loss to Cincinnati and a 13-point triumph over Denver.

The argument in favor of Baltimore covering is supported by Kyler Murray's struggles over three quarters versus Detroit, and he could be faced with the same challenges against a defense that limited Miami to 200 total yards.

Dallas (-5) at Washington

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Dallas (100 percent)

Dak Prescott threw for 562 yards and three touchdowns in a pair of clashes with Washington in 2018.

If he follows up his 405-yard Week 1 outing, the Mississippi State product could leave FedEx Field with a 2-0 record in the NFC East.

In its loss to Philadelphia, Washington allowed 313 passing yards and three scores, including two 50-plus yard touchdowns from Carson Wentz to DeSean Jackson.

If Prescott picks out Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb on deep balls, Washington's secondary could be one of its downfalls in Week 2.

Seattle at Pittsburgh (-4.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Pittsburgh (85 percent)

Pittsburgh is favored by most experts to bounce back from its frustrating defeat to New England.

Mike Tomlin's squad won four games after a loss in 2018, with all but one of those victories coming at home.

Sunday's key is to get JuJu Smith-Schuster more involved after he caught six passes at Gillette Stadium.

Seattle gave up the second-most passing yards in Week 1, which is a good sign for Ben Roethlisberger in his attempt to find a rhythm in the pocket.

San Francisco at Cincinnati (-2)

Date and Time: 1 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Cincinnati (73 percent)

Cincinnati performed better than some expected in its road loss to Seattle, as John Ross emerged as a receiving threat for Andy Dalton.

San Francisco's defense might be able to neutralize that production, as it intercepted Jameis Winston three times in Week 1.

In Kyle Shanahan's tenure, the 49ers have won back-to-back road games once in four attempts. They did so in 2017 by holding Chicago and Houston under 20 points.

If San Francisco's secondary can limit the production of Ross and others, it could go back home with two wins and under 40 points conceded.

Minnesota at Green Bay (-3)

Date and Time: 1 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Green Bay (73 percent)

Defense could take center stage at Lambeau Field, as Green Bay and Minnesota held opponents to 15 combined points in Week 1.

Green Bay gave up 46 rushing yards to Chicago, and if turns in a similar performance versus Dalvin Cook, it could be line for a second NFC North win.

If the Packers front seven stuffs the run, Minnesota has to put more trust in Kirk Cousins, who went 8-of-10 for 98 yards against Atlanta.

That stat line does not inspire as much confidence as the 203 yards on 30 attempts recorded by Aaron Rodgers.

Kansas City (-7) at Oakland

Date and Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Expert Prediction: Kansas City (100 percent)

Kansas City bested Oakland by a combined score of 75-36 in 2018.

The Chiefs' conquest at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum was the closer of the two affairs, but their seven-point margin of victory gives confidence they can cover Sunday.

Oakland showed promise against Denver, but hanging with Patrick Mahomes and Co. requires a step up in quality.

The difference-maker could be the Chiefs run defense that conceded 81 yards to Jacksonville.

If the Raiders can't get their run game going, they could face a handful of third-and-long situations that may turn into punts and put the ball back in Mahomes' hands faster.

New Orleans at Los Angeles Rams (-2.5)

Date and Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m., Fox

Expert Prediction: Los Angeles Rams (68 percent)

Neither New Orleans nor the Los Angeles Rams were overly impressive in Week 1.

Both sides were forced to eke out victories ahead of their NFC Championship rematch.

The Rams' concession of over 200 total yards to McCaffrey could open the door for Alvin Kamara to have success following his 169-yard output.

If Kamara breaks loose in both aspects of the offense, the majority of experts could be proven wrong.

However, the Rams only lost once at home in 2018 and limited Kamara to 15 yards on the ground in the conference title game at the Superdome.

Chicago (-2.5) at Denver

Date and Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. Fox

Expert Prediction: Chicago (78 percent)

Chicago and Denver were two of the most disappointing sides in Week 1.

Mitchell Trubisky and Joe Flacco were halted by opposing defenses, as their squads combined to score 19 points.

Even though Denver is the home side, Chicago holds an advantage due to the defense that limited Green Bay to 13 points at Soldier Field.

The Bears held 10 opponents under 20 points during the 2018 regular season, and three of the four lowest totals conceded came on the road.

Philadelphia (-1.5) at Atlanta

Date and Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Expert Prediction: Philadelphia (63 percent)

Philadelphia's second-half performance in Week 1 gained it more confidence among the experts than Atlanta's road loss.

Carson Wentz was able to link up with DeSean Jackson for a pair of scores and its collection of running backs finished off the contest in the fourth quarter.

Zach Ertz was not part of Philadelphia's equation for success versus Washington, but he could be poised for a larger role since he was targeted 10 times versus the Falcons in 2018.

Atlanta went 4-4 at home in 2018 and conceded 269 total yards in its opener. That number could grow since Cousins did not threaten it through the air and Wentz should look for success with his wide array of targets.

Cleveland (-2.5) at New York Jets

Date and Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Expert Prediction: Cleveland (71 percent)

Cleveland is poised for a bounce-back victory in the eyes of the experts and odds makers.

The boost the Browns need could come on the ground, as the Jets gave up 128 yards and a touchdown to the Bills.

If Nick Chubb improves on the 4.4 yards per carry he recorded against Tennessee, the Browns could use a balanced attack to wear down New York's defense.

Cleveland's defense could benefit from the absence of Sam Darnold, who is out Monday with mononucleosis, per ESPN.com's Rich Cimini.

Darnold's replacement Trevor Siemian threw multiple interceptions in four games and was sacked 64 times during his final season with Denver. The Browns had four sacks in Week 1.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.