NCAA Sends Letter to CA Governor over Bill Allowing Athletes to Earn Income

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2019

The NCAA logo is painted alongside the visitor dugout at Olsen Field before the start of a NCAA college baseball super regional tournament game between TCU and Texas A&M, Friday, June 10, 2016, in College Station, Texas. TCU won game one of the series 8-2. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/Associated Press

The NCAA sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, explaining the ramifications of the state's Senate Bill 206 should it be signed into law.

Under the bill, college athletes in California would be eligible for compensation under an "unrestricted name, image and likeness scheme." The NCAA Board of Governors insisted that passing the bill would "wipe out the distinction between college and professional athletics and eliminate the element of fairness that supports all of college sports."

The NCAA also stated in the letter that the 58 NCAA schools in California would no longer be permitted to compete in NCAA competitions if the bill is passed since they would have an "unfair recruiting advantage" over the other member schools across the nation.

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

