Erick Rowan Beats Roman Reigns with Luke Harper's Help at WWE Clash of Champions

Erick Rowan defeated Roman Reigns in a No Disqualification match at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday night.

Luke Harper made a stunning return to WWE as The Bludgeon Brothers reunited to take out Reigns. As Reigns was lining up for a Spear to Rowan on the outside, Harper suddenly appeared and attacked The Big Dog.

From there, Harper got Reigns back in the ring and delivered a discus clothesline. Rowan picked up Reigns and hit the Iron Claw for the win.

The contest marked the continuation of a long-running saga that has played out on Raw and SmackDown Live over the past several weeks, as it was revealed that Rowan was Reigns' mystery assailant.

It started with someone pushing a lighting rig onto Reigns and then attempting to run him over in the parking lot. Buddy Murphy said he saw Rowan on the scene, but both the former Bludgeon Brother and Daniel Bryan denied any involvement.

After a bizarre twist that saw Rowan and Bryan reveal a Rowan lookalike as the one behind the attacks, The Big Dog produced video footage that seemed to out Rowan. As a result, The Planet's Champion seemingly turned on his teammate and announced his hatred for liars.

Reigns wasn't convinced, which led to him spearing Bryan. Rowan seemed to confirm he acted of his own volition the following week, though, when he attacked both the former universal champion and Bryan, and took full responsibility for the incidents.

On Tuesday's go-home episode of SmackDown prior to Clash of Champions, Rowan wanted everyone to know he was the mastermind behind the attacks, which led to Reigns stepping up and engaging in a brawl with the former Wyatt Family member.

The Big Dog got the better of Rowan for much of the fight until his rival used a camera to take him out. Given the brutal nature of the melee, Sunday's match was given a No DQ stipulation.

While every other match at Clash of Champions had a title on the line, Reigns vs. Rowan was about settling a personal issue. It was also one of the more intriguing bouts on the card since the stipulation meant any number of Superstars could get involved.

It also created some uncertainty with regard to whether Reigns would win, which isn't often the case given how dominant he has been over the course of his career.

Rowan emerged victorious at Clash of Champions, but since there are so many unanswered questions when it comes to his rivalry with Reigns, there may be more to the story moving forward. Harper's return only adds to the drama.

