Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

After Week 1 of the NFL season, you're either feeling good about your fantasy football team, or you're feeling bad. Either way, it's important to remember this—it's only one week.

A fantasy football championship isn't won or lost in the opening matchup of the season, and there's a lot that could happen over the course of the fall that changes your fantasy football team's outlook. Sure, it's nice to open the year with a win, but a loss isn't the end of the world, either.

With the season now in full swing, it'll be even more important to monitor injury situations and work the waiver wire to add players to your team to fill in for injured players or provide a boost at a weak position on your roster.

Here's a breakdown of the positional rankings (scores per ESPN standard PPR scoring) heading into Week 2.

Quarterback

1. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson vs. Miami Dolphins: 324 passing yards, five TDs, 33.6 fantasy points

2. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants: 405 passing yards, four TDs, 33.4 fantasy points

3. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson vs. New Orleans Saints: 268 passing yards, three TDs, 40 rushing yards, one rushing TD, 30.7 fantasy points

4. Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford vs. Arizona Cardinals: 385 passing yards, three TDs, 27.6 fantasy points

5. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 378 passing yards, three TDs, 27.3 fantasy points

6. Washington Redskins QB Case Keenum vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 380 passing yards, three TDs, 27.2 fantasy points

7. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: 341 passing yards, three TDs, 25.6 fantasy points

8. Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Washington Redskins: 313 passing yards, three TDs, 25 fantasy points

9. Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota vs. Cleveland Browns: 248 passing yards, three TDs, 24.3 fantasy points

10. Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip Rivers vs. Indianapolis Colts: 333 passing yards, three TDs, 23.9 fantasy points

Jackson and the Ravens made it clear they have no problem throwing the football. While they won't play teams like the Dolphins every week, the second-year quarterback could be a breakout fantasy candidate this year, especially being a dual threat.

It's not surprising to see Watson and Mahomes near the top of this list, as they should continue to put up big points throughout the season. Be wearier of quarterbacks like Stafford and Keenum, who likely won't continue to put up big points every week.

Running back

1. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Los Angeles Rams: 209 total yards, two TDs, 42.9 fantasy points

2. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler vs. Indianapolis Colts: 154 total yards, three TDs, 39.4 fantasy points

3. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Cleveland Browns: 159 total yards, two TDs, 28.9 fantasy points

4. Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook vs. Atlanta Falcons: 120 total yards, two TDs, 26 fantasy points

5. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. Detroit Lions: 137 total yards, one TD, 25.7 fantasy points

6. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 174 total yards, one TD, 25.4 fantasy points

7. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Denver Broncos: 113 total yards, two TDs, 24.3 fantasy points

8. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 81 total yards, two TDs, 24.1 fantasy points

9. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Houston Texans: 169 total yards, 23.9 fantasy points

10. New York Jets RB Le'Veon Bell vs. Buffalo Bills: 92 total yards, one TD, 23.2 fantasy points

McCaffrey should have a huge season, and he got it started on a strong note with his leading performance in Week 1. Henry, Kamara and Bell are among the other unsurprising running backs to have top-10 performances in the opening week.

Without Melvin Gordon, the Chargers should continue to give the ball to Ekeler, so feel confident playing him moving forward and expect more of what he showed during Los Angeles' Week 1 overtime victory over Indianapolis.

Wide receiver

1. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: nine catches, 198 yards, three TDs, 46.8 fantasy points

2. Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson vs. Washington Redskins: eight catches, 154 yards, two TDs, 35.4 fantasy points

3. Cincinnati Bengals WR John Ross vs. Seattle Seahawks: seven catches, 158 yards, two TDs, 34.8 fantasy points

4. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. New Orleans Saints: eight catches, 111 yards, two TDs, 31.1 fantasy points

5. Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise Brown vs. Miami Dolphins: four catches, 147 yards, two TDs, 30.7 fantasy points

6. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Los Angeles Chargers: eight catches, 87 yards, two TDs, 28.7 fantasy points

7. Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen vs. Indianapolis Colts: eight catches, 123 yards, one TD, 26.3 fantasy points

8. New England Patriots WR Phillip Dorsett vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: four catches, 95 yards, two TDs, 25.5 fantasy points

9. Arizona Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald vs. Detroit Lions: eight catches, 113 yards, one TD, 25.3 fantasy points

10. Buffalo Bills WR John Brown vs. New York Jets: seven catches, 123 yards, one TD, 25.3 fantasy points

Watkins may not have huge performances every week, but he should be seeing plenty of targets moving forward with Tyreek Hill expected to miss several weeks with a collarbone injury. And Mahomes will continue to find ways to get the ball to Watkins.

Jackson is always a big-play threat, but he'll face tougher secondaries than the Redskins', so don't expect him atop the leaderboards every week. Dorsett could also fall out of the top 10 with the Patriots adding Antonio Brown to their offense, which will likely take some targets away from Dorsett.

Tight end

1. New York Giants TE Evan Engram vs. Dallas Cowboys: 11 catches, 116 yards, one TD, 28.6 fantasy points

2. Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson vs. Arizona Cardinals: six catches, 131 yards, one TD, 25.1 fantasy points

3. Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Miami Dolphins: eight catches, 108 yards, one TD, 24.8 fantasy points

4. Tennessee Titans TE Delanie Walker vs. Cleveland Browns: five catches, 55 yards, two TDs, 22.5 fantasy points

5. Atlanta Falcons TE Austin Hooper vs. Minnesota Vikings: nine catches, 77 yards, 16.7 fantasy points

6. Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis vs. Philadelphia Eagles: four catches, 59 yards, one TD, 15.9 fantasy points

7. Oakland Raiders TE Darren Waller vs. Denver Broncos: seven catches, 70 yards, 14 fantasy points

8. Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku vs. Tennessee Titans: four catches, 37 yards, one TD, 13.7 fantasy points

9. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: eight catches, 54 yards, 13.4 fantasy points

10. Dallas Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin vs. New York Giants: three catches, 39 yards, one TD, 12.9 fantasy points

Hockenson had an impressive NFL debut, and the Lions made it clear that Stafford will likely continue to target the rookie tight end moving forward. He's available in a good percentage of leagues, so he may be worth using a top waiver claim on.

Davis was a nice fill-in for the Redskins, but he only has value if Jordan Reed continues to miss time. Although with Reed always having injury concerns, it's possible Davis could have some more strong showings this season.

Kicker

1. Kansas City Chiefs K Harrison Butker vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: four FGs, four XPs, 17 fantasy points

2. New England Patriots K Stephen Gostkowski vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: four FGs, three XPs, 16 fantasy points

3. New Orleans Saints K Wil Lutz vs. Houston Texans: three FGs, three XPs, 14 fantasy points

4. Arizona Cardinals K Zane Gonzalez vs. Detroit Lions: four FGs, one XP, 14 fantasy points

5. Los Angeles Rams K Greg Zuerlein vs. Carolina Panthers: three FGs, three XPs, 14 fantasy points

6. Tennessee Titans K Cairo Santos vs. Cleveland Browns: two FGs, five XPs, 13 fantasy points

7. Washington Redskins K Dustin Hopkins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: two FGs, three XPs, 11 fantasy points

8. Carolina Panthers K Joey Slye vs. Los Angeles Rams: two FGs, three XPs, 11 fantasy points

9. Detroit Lions K Matt Prater vs. Arizona Cardinals: two FGs, three XPs, 11 fantasy points

10. San Francisco 49ers K Robbie Gould vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: three FGs, two XPs, 11 fantasy points

Many of the names on this list are the kickers you'd expect to see have big performances. Butker, Gostkowski, Lutz and Zuerlein are going to be here all season.

Slye is a lesser-known kicker who could have a strong season after not getting drafted and not playing in 2018.

Defense/Special Teams

1. San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: two touchdowns, three interceptions, three sacks, one fumble recovery, 11 points allowed, 28 fantasy points

2. Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: one touchdown, three interceptions, five sacks, one safety, 13 points allowed, 22 fantasy points

3. New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills: one touchdown, two interceptions, one sack, two fumble recoveries, one safety, 17 points allowed, 17 fantasy points

4. Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons: two interceptions, four sacks, one fumble recovery, one blocked kick, 12 points allowed, 15 fantasy points

5. Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins: two interceptions, three sacks, one fumble recovery, 10 points allowed, 14 fantasy points

6. Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: one interception, five sacks, three points allowed, 13 fantasy points

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers: one touchdown, one interception, one fumble recovery, one sack, 19 points allowed, 13 fantasy points

8. Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: one fumble recovery, four sacks, eight points allowed, 11 fantasy points

9. Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers: five sacks, 10 points allowed, 10 fantasy points

10. Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers: one interception, two fumble recoveries, three sacks, 27 points allowed, nine fantasy points

A lot of times, playing defenses is more about the offense a team is going up against. The Dolphins could be this year's best opposing streaming option, as the Ravens' defense had a strong showing and likely so will many other defenses that take on Miami.

The 49ers' defense could be a surprise this season, as it was the only unit to score a pair of touchdowns in Week 1.