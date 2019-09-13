Fantasy Football Week 2: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 8

If you didn't think you needed sleepers in Week 1, you missed out on suggestions of Matthew Stafford (QB4), Chris Thompson (RB15), John Brown (WR9) and Darren Waller (TE7).

Something tells me the events of Week 1 and the last few days of news may have teams scrambling for starting lineup help. In that case, you've come to the right place.

While Sammy Watkins is the obvious choice to replace Tyreek Hill at the top of the depth chart for the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie Mecole Hardman is the wide receiver with the skill set closest to Hill's. Even after Watkins' huge game in Week 1, Hardman should be on your radar.

The New York Giants had no answers for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense in the opener, which is why Josh Allen is a viable streamer when the Buffalo Bills head to New Jersey to take on the Giants.

You'll get two players at each skill position for Week 2 who can be considered for the last spot in your starting lineup or cheap DFS options.

