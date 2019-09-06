Fantasy Football Week 1: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

A Week 1 article about sleepers probably won't apply to a lot of fantasy owners.

You should be sticking with your highest-drafted players for at least the first week of games and then reassessing your personal depth chart following Week 3—at the earliest.

Of course, it helps to have your top players available. This week has already put some of those players into question.

The Antonio Brown saga took another turn, and now his status for Week 1 and beyond with the Oakland Raiders is in doubt. On the first practice report of the week, Brown was listed as "did not participate" with his injury called "not injury-related—conduct," per Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic.

On Thursday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown and GM Mike Mayock "got into it Wednesday" and the team planned to suspend Brown. With Brown's helmet and feet issues behind him, it looked like he might be ready to contribute for those who drafted him despite a tumultuous preseason. On Thursday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the team doesn't plan to have Brown for Week 1.

It seemed like Odell Beckham, Jr.'s hip issue was minor and while he was listed a participating in full on Thursday, he was an addition to the injury report. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Beckham said he hadn't gone full speed in practice and explained, “Especially with what I've had going on, I've been kind of afraid to just open up. It’s something that hinders me from fully sprinting as fast as I can.”

This could be the shortest list of sleepers you'll see in this article all season. Treat these players as potential lineup boosters if you're already in a tough spot or cheap DFS options.

Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.