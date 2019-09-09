Watch Saints' Wil Lutz Drill Career-Long 58-Yard Walk-off FG to Beat Texans

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If Sunday didn't leave you convinced football is officially back, Monday night left no doubt.

The New Orleans Saints opened their 2019 campaign with a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans that was secured by a career-long 58-yard field goal from Wil Lutz as time expired:

The 25-year-old kicker had previously missed a 56-yard attempt to end the first half.

Lutz's game-winner wasn't even the strangest thing to happen in the game's final minute. Down 27-21, the Texans needed just two plays to even the contest when Deshaun Watson found DeAndre Hopkins for a 38-yard strike and Kenny Stills for 37 yards and a touchdown with 37 seconds remaining:

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed the extra point but was given a second try, which he converted, due to a roughing-the-kicker penalty on Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Houston's 28-27 lead was then rendered meaningless by Drew Brees, who drove the Saints 35 yards in 35 seconds to set up Lutz's attempt with two seconds remaining in regulation.

Houston will likely be more upset about squandering a 14-3 halftime lead, and perhaps nobody was happier to see Lutz's kick sail through the uprights than Gardner-Johnson.