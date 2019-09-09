Raiders Rumors: Jon Gruden Approved Use of Antonio Brown Phone Call in Video

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown, right, holds his jersey beside coach Jon Gruden during an NFL football news conference, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Alameda, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Antonio Brown reportedly received permission from Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to use a recorded phone conversation between the two men in a YouTube video. 

On Monday, the producer of the video appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and said Gruden gave his blessing:

Brown released the video amidst his drama-filled summer with the Raiders, as he was feuding with the team over fines and its decision to void the guarantees in his contract.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase's Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 Grading Sunday's biggest storylines

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase's Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 Grading Sunday's biggest storylines

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Tyreek Might Go On IR/Return

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Might Go On IR/Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    No AB, No Le'Veon...Big Problems

    Big Ben gets a reality check in 'humbling' loss to Pats

    NFL logo
    NFL

    No AB, No Le'Veon...Big Problems

    Big Ben gets a reality check in 'humbling' loss to Pats

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Jaguars Trade for QB Josh Dobbs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jaguars Trade for QB Josh Dobbs

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report