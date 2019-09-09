Raiders Rumors: Jon Gruden Approved Use of Antonio Brown Phone Call in Video

Raiders Rumors: Jon Gruden Approved Use of Antonio Brown Phone Call in VideoSeptember 9, 2019
Antonio Brown reportedly received permission from Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden to use a recorded phone conversation between the two men in a YouTube video.
On Monday, the producer of the video appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and said Gruden gave his blessing:
Dianna @diannaESPN
On @LeBatardShow, the producer of Antonio Brown’s hype video confirmed Jon Gruden approved the use of their phone conversation in video before it was released on social media #Raiders
Brown released the video amidst his drama-filled summer with the Raiders, as he was feuding with the team over fines and its decision to void the guarantees in his contract.
