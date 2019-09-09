Josh Dobbs Traded to Jaguars from Steelers for After Nick Foles' Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Jacksonville announced the deal after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news. The trade comes a day after the Jaguars lost Nick Foles to a clavicle injury.

Dobbs was a 2017 fifth-round draft pick by the Steelers. He's attempted 12 passes through his first two NFL seasons, throwing for 43 yards and an interception.

