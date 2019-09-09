Josh Dobbs Traded to Jaguars from Steelers for After Nick Foles' Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 17: Joshua Dobbs #5 of the Pittsburgh Steelers rolls out to pass against the Tennessee Titans during week three of preseason at Nissan Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Steelers defeated the Titans 18-6. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Jacksonville announced the deal after ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news. The trade comes a day after the Jaguars lost Nick Foles to a clavicle injury. 

Dobbs was a 2017 fifth-round draft pick by the Steelers. He's attempted 12 passes through his first two NFL seasons, throwing for 43 yards and an interception.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jaguars Need Minshew to Save Their Season

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Jaguars Need Minshew to Save Their Season

    Michael DiRocco
    via ESPN.com

    Report: Tyreek Might Go on IR/Return

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Might Go on IR/Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Fournette Remains Confident: 'I Think We’re Good'

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Fournette Remains Confident: 'I Think We’re Good'

    Big Cat Country
    via Big Cat Country

    Morgan Moses on AP Not Dressing: 'It’s a Slap in the Face'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Morgan Moses on AP Not Dressing: 'It’s a Slap in the Face'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report