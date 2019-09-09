Tony Dungy 'Disappointed' in Kraft Signing Antonio Brown: 'Sends Wrong Message'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2019

Former NFL player Tony Dungy is introduced before the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast he was displeased with the New England Patriots after they signed wideout Antonio Brown.

"I'm disappointed in Robert Kraft signing Antonio Brown," he said, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. "Our players are supposed to be role models. This sends the wrong message."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Multiple Dolphins Demanded Trades After Blowout Loss

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Multiple Dolphins Demanded Trades After Blowout Loss

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase' Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 We grade the week's biggest topics

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Week 1 Report Cards ✍️

    👎 Gase' Jets debut 💯 Vikings' new offense 📝 We grade the week's biggest topics

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Patriots Showing Signs 2019 Could Be Very Special Season

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Patriots Showing Signs 2019 Could Be Very Special Season

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Gordon on AB: He Has to Figure It Out His Own Way

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Gordon on AB: He Has to Figure It Out His Own Way

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk