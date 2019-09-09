Tony Dungy 'Disappointed' in Kraft Signing Antonio Brown: 'Sends Wrong Message'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast he was displeased with the New England Patriots after they signed wideout Antonio Brown.

"I'm disappointed in Robert Kraft signing Antonio Brown," he said, per Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan. "Our players are supposed to be role models. This sends the wrong message."

