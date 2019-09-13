Biggest Hurdle for Every NBA Team's Most Promising Rookies

2 of 26

Romeo Langford, SG: Role adjustment/shooting

A lead scorer in high school and college, Langford finds himself behind Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart on the Boston Celtics' depth chart. Consistent playing time won't be there, and even when it is, Langford will work off the ball after he shot just 26.8 percent on catch-and-shoot attempts last year and 27.2 percent on threes.

He's looking at a major role adjustment that will force him to play to his weaknesses—unless coach Brad Stevens gives him reps as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

Langford does thrive as a cutter (19-of-23 on such attempts last year) and finisher (63.6 percent). But his shaky jump shot, unfamiliar role and lower usage could result in a challenging rookie season.

Grant Williams, PF: NBA size/athleticism

Compared to their backcourt, the Celtics are thin up front, meaning Stevens could call on Williams. But at 6'7" and without any explosion, the rookie may have trouble with NBA-sized bigs, particularly on offense.

The post was his office at Tennessee (29.7 percent of his offense), but it seems unlikely Stevens will run plays through him there as a rookie. And his strength won't be as advantageous as it was in college. Bigger and longer forwards will make it tougher for Williams to separate around the basket, and he hasn't shown he's ready to work as a stretch forward, having shot 15-of-46 from three during his third NCAA season.

Williams also wasn't a dominant rebounder at Tennessee, pulling in just 12.7 percent of opponent misses throughout his career. Stevens will value Williams' signature basketball IQ, especially on defense. But don't expect the 18.8 points per game to carry over.

Carsen Edwards, PG/SG: Staying efficient

There isn't any mystery surrounding Edwards' NBA role and value. He'll be used for his streaky shot-making and firepower in a microwave bench role. But he shot just 39.4 percent last year, including 44.0 percent inside the arc. And he totaled more turnovers (113) than assists (104), meaning Stevens is likely looking at a 6'0", non-playmaking 2-guard.

Edwards can put up points in a hurry—he drilled 28 threes in four NCAA tournament games before averaging 19.4 points in summer league. His shot-making range and confidence can bury even the tightest defense when he's locked in. However, Edwards' shot selection, lack of facilitating ability and struggles in crowds will lead to poor shooting percentages and inconsistency.