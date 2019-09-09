Tom Brady Says Antonio Brown Has 'A Lot to Learn' After Joining Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Tom Brady is understandably excited about the New England Patriots' signing of Antonio Brown, but he acknowledged there is work to be done for the seven-time Pro Bowler to get acclimated.

"There was a lot of positive emotion when it happened," Brady told NBC Sports' Peter King, "but you know, everybody says, 'Whoa, this is what it can be, and what potential they have.' But you know, the teams I've been on, they go to work."

He continued:

"The NFL's a competitive place. Lots of moving parts. Lots of adjustment, constantly. Week to week, a guy gets hurts, a guy gets picked up you don't know, you're constantly manipulating your team. We lost our right tackle [Marcus Cannon, with a shoulder injury] tonight for who knows how long. Like, oh s--t, that's a big deal. Now we'll add Antonio, and he's got to … there's a lot to learn. … The point is, it's one thing to talk about; it's another thing to go do it. Let's go do it. That's what my attitude is."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast that Brady is already going all out to get his teammate acclimated to New England, offering to allow Brown to stay with him while he gets settled.

