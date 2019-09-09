2020 NFL Mock Draft: Post Week 1 Breakdown

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

After losing by 49 points in Week 1, the Miami Dolphins have been put on the fast track to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by many.

There are still 15 games to be played, but if Brian Flores' team does not improve much, it could be in line to take Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in April.

The left-handed signal-caller may turn out to be the top selection, but there are others—including one of his Crimson Tide teammates—who could vault into the conversation.

Ohio State's Chase Young is making the case to be the top defender selected in Las Vegas. If he continues to play at a high level, he could be discussed alongside Tagovailoa.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

6. Carolina Panthers: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa



7. New York Jets: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

8. Atlanta Falcons: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

9. Washington Redskins: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

11. Cleveland Browns: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

12. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

14. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

15. Oakland Raiders: Walker Little, OT, Stanford

16. Arizona Cardinals: Julian Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

17. Detroit Lions: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

18. Denver Broncos: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

19. New Orleans Saints: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

20. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Simmons, S, Clemson

21. Buffalo Bills: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

22. San Francisco 49ers: Tristan Wirfs, OL, Iowa

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

24. Los Angeles Rams: Trey Adams, OT, Washington

25. Los Angeles Chargers: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

26. Seattle Seahawks: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

27. Baltimore Ravens: Brandon Jones, DB, Texas

28. Green Bay Packers: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

29. Dallas Cowboys: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

31. Minnesota Vikings: Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Missouri

32. New England Patriots: Nick Coe, DE, Auburn

Draft order based off NFL Week 1 standings.

Before Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide blew out New Mexico State Saturday, Young dominated the Cincinnati offensive line.

The defensive end picked up three tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and made an impact in almost every aspect of the Ohio State defense.

Young has three sacks for a defense that has conceded 21 points in 120 minutes of football, and he has the feeling that opposing offensive lines can't touch him, per Cleveland.com's Stephen Means.

"I feel like I am unblockable," he said. "I'm going to try to keep displaying that every week."

The Athletic's Dane Brugler pointed out one of the junior's pass rushes from Saturday and labeled him as pro ready:

It is possible Young impresses enough during the collegiate season to become the third defensive end taken No. 1 overall since 2014, but he has stiff competition from a crop of offensive stars.

Tagovailoa added to his touchdown haul with three passing scores in the 62-10 rout of New Mexico State.

On two of the three touchdowns, Alabama's southpaw linked up with Jerry Jeudy, who could be the first wide receiver off the board in April.

Jeudy finished with a trio of trips to the end zone, after he caught a third from backup quarterback Mac Jones in the third quarter.

If the Miami Dolphins play as pitifully as they did in Week 1, Tagovailoa will be mentioned in many conversations relating to the AFC East side.

Ryan Fitzpatrick failed to complete half of his attempts on his way to totaling 185 yards through the air.

If the experienced signal-caller and second-year man Josh Rosen fail to impress in the next 15 contests, the Dolphins could look to Tagovailoa to be the face of the franchise, if they land the No. 1 overall pick.

If Week 1 is any indicator of how the 2019 NFL season will go, all three Florida sides could be in for rough years.

At the moment, Jacksonville is more likely to pick high in the first round since Nick Foles is out with a fractured clavicle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With the 30-year-old locked up for the long term, the Jaguars could add a piece to its defense, which is where Young would fit in, if they struggle and land at the top of the draft order.

Fans of the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also cast an eye toward the Ohio State defender if their teams continue to concede scores in the 30s.

At this early juncture of the season, though, it is easier to project the pick where a player could land, rather than which team selects him.

