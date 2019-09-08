Patrick Mahomes' Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain, Per Chiefs HC Andy Reid

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Mahomes briefly left the contest and gave way to Matt Moore (who threw one incompletion), he played the majority of the game and looked the part of the league MVP by finishing 25-of-33 for 378 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That the second-year QB escaped this game with just an ankle sprain is notable given the number of high-profile injuries.

Chiefs reporter BJ Kissel noted wide receiver Tyreek Hill was hospitalized with a shoulder injury and doesn't have a timetable to return. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles suffered a broken clavicle and will undergo surgery Monday.

Kansas City fans surely held their collective breath when Mahomes was being checked out in the first half of Sunday's game. He is as close to an irreplaceable player as there is in the league and is coming off an MVP effort in his first full season as a starter in which he completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Mahomes, who turns 24 on Sept. 17, also led the Chiefs to overtime of the AFC Championship Game.

Kansas City will miss Hill if he is sidelined for an extensive period of time, but it still has Sammy Watkins—who caught all three of Mahomes' touchdown passes against the Jaguars—and Travis Kelce in the aerial attack.

The drop-off from Mahomes to the 35-year-old Moore is far more significant and would end any realistic chances of Kansas City delivering on Super Bowl expectations.