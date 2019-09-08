Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Wears $350K Watch During Browns' Opener vs. Titans

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns suffered a lopsided 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL regular season, but Odell Beckham Jr. never forgot what time it was.

The Browns wideout wore a Richard Mille watch on his left wrist during the game. For The Win's Andrew Joseph noted this specific model, RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, is priced at as much as $350,000.

Fans can't exactly relate to an athlete spending $350,000 on a watch—and wearing it in an NFL game no less—but Beckham will earn a $16.75 million base salary this season. His $18 million average annual salary was the biggest for a wide receiver prior to Michael Thomas signing a five-year, $96.25 million extension, per Over the Cap.

Beckham should keep this going; every week he can wear a more expensive fashion accessory. By the end of the year, he'll have a Faberge egg tucked away in his hand-warming pouch.