Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Wears $350K Watch During Browns' Opener vs. Titans

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 8, 2019

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reacts during the first half in an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns suffered a lopsided 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2019 NFL regular season, but Odell Beckham Jr. never forgot what time it was.

The Browns wideout wore a Richard Mille watch on his left wrist during the game. For The Win's Andrew Joseph noted this specific model, RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, is priced at as much as $350,000.

Fans can't exactly relate to an athlete spending $350,000 on a watch—and wearing it in an NFL game no less—but Beckham will earn a $16.75 million base salary this season. His $18 million average annual salary was the biggest for a wide receiver prior to Michael Thomas signing a five-year, $96.25 million extension, per Over the Cap.

Beckham should keep this going; every week he can wear a more expensive fashion accessory. By the end of the year, he'll have a Faberge egg tucked away in his hand-warming pouch.

