Browns' Greg Robinson Ejected vs. Titans After Kicking Kenny Vaccaro in the Face

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Greg Robinson's 2019 NFL season got off to an ignominious start, as he was ejected in the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Robinson kicked Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head to draw a 15-yard penalty and disqualification.

Penalties were a problem for Cleveland throughout the first half.

Robinson opened as the Browns' starting left tackle. To fill his void on the offensive line, the team moved Chris Hubbard over from right tackle and shifted reserve guard Justin McCray to right tackle, per the Associated Press' Tom Withers.

Compounding matters, ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi reported backup left tackle Kendall Lamm is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Beyond Sunday, Robinson is potentially facing a fine or suspension from the NFL.

Albert Haynesworth was suspended for five games in 2006 for stomping on the head of Andre Gurode. But that's a punishment from 13 years ago, and Gurode didn't have his helmet on when Haynesworth stepped on his head.

Ndamukong Suh got a two-game ban in 2011 for stomping on the arm of Evan Dietrich-Smith, and Dominic Raiola received a one-game suspension for a similar infraction in 2014.