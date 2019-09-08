Browns' Greg Robinson Ejected vs. Titans After Kicking Kenny Vaccaro in the Face

Browns' Greg Robinson Ejected vs. Titans After Kicking Kenny Vaccaro in the FaceSeptember 8, 2019
Greg Robinson's 2019 NFL season got off to an ignominious start, as he was ejected in the second quarter of the Cleveland Browns' Week 1 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
According to ESPN's Turron Davenport, Robinson kicked Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the head to draw a 15-yard penalty and disqualification.
NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating
In #TENvsCLE, Al Riveron explains the disqualification of Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson: https://t.co/3AtCTtJdnp
Penalties were a problem for Cleveland throughout the first half.
Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter
Browns right now have 117 yards of offense, and 96 yards in penalties. And now, LT Greg Robinson has been ejected for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro. This is turning into a mess
Robinson opened as the Browns' starting left tackle. To fill his void on the offensive line, the team moved Chris Hubbard over from right tackle and shifted reserve guard Justin McCray to right tackle, per the Associated Press' Tom Withers.
Compounding matters, ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi reported backup left tackle Kendall Lamm is questionable to return with a knee injury.
Tony Grossi @TonyGrossi
Browns de-activated 2 OL -- Wyatt Teller and Austin Corbett. Greg Robinson ejected and now Kendall Lamm hurt. Wow.
Beyond Sunday, Robinson is potentially facing a fine or suspension from the NFL.
Albert Haynesworth was suspended for five games in 2006 for stomping on the head of Andre Gurode. But that's a punishment from 13 years ago, and Gurode didn't have his helmet on when Haynesworth stepped on his head.
Ndamukong Suh got a two-game ban in 2011 for stomping on the arm of Evan Dietrich-Smith, and Dominic Raiola received a one-game suspension for a similar infraction in 2014.
