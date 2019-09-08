Report: Rams 'Have No Idea' How Todd Gurley's Knee Will Respond This Season

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A knee injury limited Todd Gurley at the end of last season, and the issue has slowed him down going into 2019, creating a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Los Angeles Rams offense going into Week 1.

"The Rams are kinda going into this blind," Fox's Jay Glazer said of Gurley (h/t Turf Show Times). "They have no idea how the knee's going to respond today or any week this season."

The running back didn't appear in the preseason, making Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers his first game action since the Super Bowl.

