Celebrating Ric Flair’s Best WWE Moments 28 Years After Debut

Credit: WWE.com

On September 9, 1991, Ric Flair debuted on WWE television, something few imagined would ever happen after a decade spent as the face of NWA and WCW.

What ensued was just over a year of magical moments and matches that further cemented Flair's status as the greatest wrestler to ever lace a pair of boots. Though his stint with the company was short-lived, he returned in November 2001, embarking on seven more years of bliss with Vince McMahon's company.

Now, 29 years later, celebrate the 10 most memorable moments of his WWE career, limited exclusively to those that unfolded in the promotion and featuring some of the most emotionally raw occurrences in company history.





