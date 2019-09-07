Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The good news for fantasy football openers is there will never be an easier time to set lineups than Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.

The less-than-ideal news is this doesn't mean we are operating with a clean slate.

We knew that would be the case to some degree. Between ongoing contract holdouts and whatever we would like to call Antonio Brown's...uh...situation, the football gods are already increasing the difficulty of important lineup decisions.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has reared its ugly head too.

So after examining some of the biggest names on the injury report, we will offer a potential waiver-wire replacement—available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo Sports leagues, per Fantasy Pros—for each of them.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Questionable)

A 1,000-yard receiver in each of his five NFL seasons, Mike Evans is an automatic start any time he's healthy.

But he's officially questionable for Sunday after missing Friday's practice with an illness, so this situation must be monitored closely.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians sounds optimistic, saying players who have caught the bug have recovered in 24 hours. As long as Evans keeps on that timeline, he will be good, but it's worth having a contingency plan just in case.

Waiver-Wire Option: Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco 49ers (31 Percent Owned)

If forced to move away from Evans, try to stay in this matchup, which oddsmakers have tabbed with a 51-point over/under, per Caesars.

Marquise Goodwin, an electric sprinter with the potential to house any touch, could be in for a massive day. He seems a step ahead of the San Francisco 49ers' young wideouts on the pecking order and previously displayed good chemistry with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, corralling 24 receptions for 319 yards during their first three games together in 2017.

Tampa Bay's pass defense is exploitable. Last season, the Bucs allowed the seventh-most passing yards (259.4 per game) and third-most touchdowns (34). Considering the Niners were one of two teams to yield more passing scores, this game has shootout written all over it.

Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings (Questionable)

If you're rostering Stefon Diggs, you surely paid a hefty sum to do it—and with good reason. The 6'0" pass-catcher is coming off his best campaign to date, totaling 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine scores.

But a hamstring issue has delivered Diggs the dreaded questionable designation.

However, Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune noted Diggs "ran routes during practices Thursday and Friday, meaning there's a likelihood he plays." Hopefully, that comes to fruition, but it's never too early to consider alternatives.

Waiver-Wire Option: Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets (46 Percent Owned)

Between the hiring of head coach Adam Gase and offseason addition of Le'Veon Bell, the New York Jets have big plans for their offense.

"Electric," quarterback Sam Darnold told reporters. "I think we're going to do some fun things out there with all the tempo and all the different things we can do, so it will be fun."

Jamison Crowder is quietly well-positioned to take part in the fun.

With Robby Anderson potentially being shadowed by Tre'Davious White and Chris Herndon suspended, Crowder could be in line for a healthy amount of opportunities. While limited by injuries last season, Crowder totaled 133 receptions for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns over the previous two campaigns.

Jordan Reed, TE, Washington Redskins (Questionable)

Jordan Reed has been in the concussion protocol since taking a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 3 of the preseason. He returned to practice Wednesday but has yet to receive clearance for Sunday's contest with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"He's still not cleared for full contact," head coach Jay Gruden told reporters Friday. "They'll probably have a good feeling tomorrow morning."

The Washington Redskins could be forced to throw early and often against the Carson Wentz-led Eagles, so if Reed plays, he should be locked into your starting spot. But this could be a coin-flip, so it's best to know where to pivot if needed.

Waiver-Wire Option: Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders (32 Percent Owned)

The buzz surrounding Darren Waller is reaching fever pitch, which sounds strange for someone with 18 receptions in 22 career games, but it's true. Just check this take from ESPN's Matthew Berry:

"I've been talking up Raiders tight end Darren Waller since the NFL combine when Oakland offensive coordinator Greg Olson came on our podcast and gushed about him. Well, it's time for the size/speed freak to show up against a Broncos team that last season allowed the fourth-most yards per pass attempt to tight ends."

The 6'6", 255-pounder blazed a sub-4.5 40-yard dash when he came out of Georgia Tech as a wide receiver. Physically, Waller is the total package, as he's too fast for linebackers and too big for defensive backs.

He's been waiting for an opportunity to blossom, and this might be the one. Just last season, Jared Cook delivered 68 grabs for 896 receiving yards and six scores operating from the tight end position in this same offense with this same quarterback.