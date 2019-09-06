Saints Fans' Lawsuit over 2019 NFC Championship Game Thrown out by Court

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Louisiana Supreme Court has thrown out the lawsuit filed over the controversial outcome of the 2019 NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.

The court explained its decision, via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio:

"[W]e find plaintiffs' purchase of a ticket merely granted them the right of entry and a seat at the game. [W]e find public policy considerations weigh in favor of restricting the rights of spectators to bring actions based on the conduct of officials of professional sporting leagues. ... While we are certainly cognizant of the passion of sports fans, and particularly those who are fans of the New Orleans Saints, the courts are not the proper forum to litigate such disputes."

According to Fox 8, attorney Antonio LeMon was suing the NFL and game officials, alleging fraud. Back in June, Louisiana State Civil District Court Judge Nicole Sheppard ruled LeMon was allowed to request documents and ask questions of NFL officials. That potentially could have led to LeMon questioning NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from the game. LeMon was seeking $75,000 in damages, which he planned to donate to charity had he been awarded the sum. He previously made it clear that his goal was never about money. "The purpose of the lawsuit is not to get some minuscule amount of money. They won't even notice that," LeMon said in July, via the Kevin McGill of the Associated Press. "It's to get at the truth." Friday's ruling, though, has reversed Judge Sheppard's ruling and dismissed the case.

Last season's NFC title game featured one of the most glaring non-calls in NFL history, as Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman was not called for defensive pass interference on a third-down pass intended for Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis late in the fourth quarter.

Robey-Coleman acknowledged after the game that he should've been flagged.

"Yes, I got there too early," he said. "I was beat, and I was trying to save the touchdown."

He added: "I just know I got there before the ball got there. And I whacked his ass."

Had Robey-Coleman been called for interference, New Orleans would have been in position to run out the clock and line up for a potential game-winning field goal as time expired. Instead, the Saints had to kick a field goal on the next play, which gave the Rams time to force overtime with a field goal of their own.

Los Angeles pulled out a 26-23 victory in overtime, denying New Orleans its first Super Bowl appearance since 2010.

The heartbreaking loss caused no shortage of outrage in the Big Easy, as Saints fans boycotted Super Bowl LIII, which the Rams lost to the New England Patriots, 13-3.