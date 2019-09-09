Raiders, Twitch Partnership Announced for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2020

MARTIN BUREAU/Getty Images

The Raiders have reached a partnership deal with streaming video platform Twitch starting in 2020 when they move to Las Vegas.

As part of the agreement, which was officially announced Monday, Allegiant Stadium will have a Twitch-branded lounge in the lower level that features streamer stations, Twitch viewing screens and esports competitions.

The stadium will also host Twitch events in the future to make Las Vegas the go-to destination for esports around the world.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Twitch as the official streaming platform of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium," Raiders president Marc Badain said. "The Twitch Lounge will elevate the spectator experience for Raiders fans in a brand new way—bridging the connection between fans in the stadium and at home unlike ever before."



Twitch's primary focus is on live streaming video game content, including esports competitions from around the world.

Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to open in Aug. 2020 when the Raiders start their first season in Las Vegas. The $1.9 billion domed facility includes 65,000 seats, walls that can be lowered to showcase views of the Las Vegas strip and will also serve as the home for UNLV's football team.

The Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas was approved in 2017 by a 31-1 vote from the NFL owners. They will become the first professional football team in the city since 2015 when the Las Vegas Outlaws played in the Arena Football League.