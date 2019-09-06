Gilas Pilipinas' Struggles Continue, Lose to Tunisia in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 6, 2019

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 06: Omar Abada #4 of the Tunisia National Team in action against the Philippines National Team during the classification round of 2019 FIBA World Cup at on September 6, 2019 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Fred Lee/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas' struggles in the 2019 FIBA World Cup continued Friday with an 86-67 loss to Tunisia in the classification round. 

Tunisia had five players reach double-figures in scoring, led by Omar Abada's 16-point showing. Salah Mejri added a double-double with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 12 rebounds. 

The Philippines has lost each of its four games in the World Cup. Three of its four losses have come by a combined 124 points, including a 126-67 defeat at the hands of Serbia on Sept. 2.

Andray Blatche was the Philippines' lone bright spot, with 24 points and 11 rebounds. 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How Many Current Players Are Really Future Hall of Famers?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Many Current Players Are Really Future Hall of Famers?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Anonymous Exec Calls Melo 'A Dinosaur in Today's NBA'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Anonymous Exec Calls Melo 'A Dinosaur in Today's NBA'

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Predictions for Exiled Former NBA Lottery Picks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Predictions for Exiled Former NBA Lottery Picks

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Is Blake Griffin Already a Hall of Famer?

    Blake has moved way beyond the dunker reputation from his earlier days, and we don't talk nearly enough about him

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Is Blake Griffin Already a Hall of Famer?

    Blake has moved way beyond the dunker reputation from his earlier days, and we don't talk nearly enough about him

    Nekias Duncan
    via Bleacher Report