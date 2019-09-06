Gilas Pilipinas' Struggles Continue, Lose to Tunisia in 2019 FIBA World Cup

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Gilas Pilipinas' struggles in the 2019 FIBA World Cup continued Friday with an 86-67 loss to Tunisia in the classification round.

Tunisia had five players reach double-figures in scoring, led by Omar Abada's 16-point showing. Salah Mejri added a double-double with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting and 12 rebounds.

The Philippines has lost each of its four games in the World Cup. Three of its four losses have come by a combined 124 points, including a 126-67 defeat at the hands of Serbia on Sept. 2.

Andray Blatche was the Philippines' lone bright spot, with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

