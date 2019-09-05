WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie to Be Honored with Statue Outside Staples Center

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2010, file photo shows retired Los Angeles Sparks basketball player Lisa Leslie waving to the crowd during a ceremony to retire her jersey at halftime of a WNBA basketball game between the Indiana Fever and the Sparks in Los Angeles. Lisa Leslie was selected to the Naismith Hall of Fame, Monday, April 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie will reportedly be the first female athlete honored with a statue outside of Staples Center.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reported the news, noting the Los Angeles Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group still have to iron out the specific date but agreed Leslie will be the 11th statue outside of the famed building.

Leslie's statue will also be the first of a WNBA player outside of a team's home arena.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

