WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie to Be Honored with Statue Outside Staples Center

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie will reportedly be the first female athlete honored with a statue outside of Staples Center.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times reported the news, noting the Los Angeles Sparks and Anschutz Entertainment Group still have to iron out the specific date but agreed Leslie will be the 11th statue outside of the famed building.

Leslie's statue will also be the first of a WNBA player outside of a team's home arena.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.