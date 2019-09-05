Ric Flair Threatening Legal Action vs. WWE for Becky Lynch's 'The Man' Gimmick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 5, 2019

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 29: Rick Flair during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Ric Flair said he's filed a trademark application for the term "The Man" and is trying to work out a private agreement with WWE for its continued use by Raw women's champion Becky Lynch before considering legal alternatives if the company isn't willing to pay him for it.

Flair told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday he's discussed the situation with Triple H, a longtime wrestler and current WWE executive, but they weren't able to reach a financial deal.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

