Ric Flair Threatening Legal Action vs. WWE for Becky Lynch's 'The Man' Gimmick

Wrestling legend Ric Flair said he's filed a trademark application for the term "The Man" and is trying to work out a private agreement with WWE for its continued use by Raw women's champion Becky Lynch before considering legal alternatives if the company isn't willing to pay him for it.

Flair told TMZ Sports in an interview released Thursday he's discussed the situation with Triple H, a longtime wrestler and current WWE executive, but they weren't able to reach a financial deal.

