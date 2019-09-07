Every NFL Division's Most Unpredictable Team for 2019

0 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Every year in the NFL, we should expect the unexpected.

Teams climb from the bottom to the top of divisions. New head coaches can change a losing culture to a winning brand. After Week 17, the standings don't often match offseason projections.

While the New England Patriots are likely to keep their top spot in the AFC East, despite an aging Tom Brady, it's fair to point out an AFC East competitor capable of closing the gap this season.

And though the Cleveland Browns hope to finally wave goodbye to their 16-year playoff drought after a couple of splashy offseason moves, they must go through a battle-tested defending AFC North champion first—or do they?

We'll take a well-rounded look at quotes from league executives, up-to-date win totals, the most recent NFL.com power rankings and offseason moves to highlight the most unpredictable teams in each division.

Typically, these clubs can finish with a losing record or emerge as contenders for playoff spots. That wide perception gap in season outlook along with notable changes on either side of the ball groups the following eight enigmatic squads together on one list.