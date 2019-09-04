Fantasy Alert: Kenyan Drake to Get 'A Lot of Touches' for Dolphins vs. Ravens

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake's preseason foot injury is not expected to affect his workload in Week 1.

First-year coach Brian Flores made it clear Wednesday that the fourth-year back will be a big part of the team's game plan for Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

"I think he's both physically and mentally ready," Flores said. "This is a guy who has as much talent as we have on our team. He's fast. He's physical. He's explosive. He makes a lot of plays, and we're looking forward to getting him a lot of touches this week."

A third-round pick out of Alabama, Drake is coming off his most productive season after totaling 535 rushing yards, 477 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 2018 while sharing the workload with the since-departed Frank Gore. That came after he recorded 883 scrimmage yards while finding the end zone four times in 2017.

According to Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle, among running backs with at least 250 carries since 2016, Drake ranks second in yards after contact per attempt (3.4) and tied for second in forced missed tackles per carry (0.22).

As productive as he has been, though, the Georgia native has had to make the most of his limited opportunities. He has averaged 127 touches per season or 7.9 per game. Based on Flores' recent comments, that number could increase starting in Week 1.

The 6'1, 211-pounder missed time during training camp and was limited to one preseason game due to a foot injury. He doesn't expect the issue to stop him from making an impact as the regular season gets underway.

"My hard work needs to mirror that sentiment that he is trying to echo to me," Drake said, per Schad. "Like I said, continuing to harness my process and making sure that I am healthy to go out there and have those touches to help this team win games."

Of note, Drake—whom Flores called "one of the most talented guys" on the team—is listed as the starter ahead of second-year back Kalen Ballage on the depth chart.

Last month's trade of left tackle Laremy Tunsil could make finding room to run tougher on Drake. But fantasy owners should feel comfort in knowing that Drake is expected to be heavily involved on offense against Baltimore.