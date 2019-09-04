Heat Owner Micky Arison, Wife Madeleine Pledge $1M to Hurricane Dorian Relief

Nam H. Huh/Associated Press

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison and his wife Madeline have pledged to donate $1 million to aid in the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.

Per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Arisons' donation will be used for funding and in-kind support for the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas Sunday night and continued through Monday with sustained winds of 140 mph.

Per ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro and Melissa Griffin, at least 20 people in the Bahamas were killed as a result of the hurricane. Dorian also leveled "dozens of buildings, flooding roads and submerging an airport."



CNN's Holly Yan and Patrick Oppmann reported the only airport on Grand Bahama has been wiped out, making it very difficult to bring in medical assistance and emergency aid to the residents.

After making landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, Dorian is on track to approach the Carolina coast Thursday as a Category 2 with sustained winds of 110 mph.

Arison and his foundation have regularly contributed to relief aid in the wake of natural disasters. The Heat owner also pledged a minimum $2 million donation to the Gulf Coast region in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey.