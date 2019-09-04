Video: Lonzo Ball Reveals Big Baller Brand ZO2 Sneakers Were 'Not Ready' in 2017

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

NBA player Lonzo Ball, of the New Orleans Pelicans, arrives at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

NBA players go through plenty of shoes throughout the course of a season, but they aren't supposed to switch them every quarter because the quality is so poor.

That is exactly what Lonzo Ball had to do at times on the Los Angeles Lakers when he wore the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneaker. The UCLA product revealed as much on the LightHarted Podcast with Josh Hart, saying the shoes were "not ready" and needed to be switched after every quarter:

"'Cause they're my shoe, I had to debut them," he said when asked why he wore them if they were becoming such a problem. "... We went so far with it, I'm like, 'cool I can get a quarter in but that's it.'"

According to a March report from Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com, Ball severed ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster. The point guard said Foster "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately."

He also got his Big Baller Brand tattoo covered with a pair of dice in March:

Jacob Rude of USA Today's Lonzo Wire noted the New Orleans Pelicans guard said in a recent episode of his family's Ball in the Family Facebook series that he needed to take a break from the company.

Related

    Results from Wednesday's FIBA Action

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Results from Wednesday's FIBA Action

    Rob Blanchette
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings for Stars at Each Position

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA 2K20 Player Ratings for Stars at Each Position

    Theo Salaun
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Wizards Still Have Not Made Beal Available in Talks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Wizards Still Have Not Made Beal Available in Talks

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Landing Spots for BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Top Landing Spots for BIG3 MVP Joe Johnson

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report