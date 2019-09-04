Video: Lonzo Ball Reveals Big Baller Brand ZO2 Sneakers Were 'Not Ready' in 2017

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

NBA players go through plenty of shoes throughout the course of a season, but they aren't supposed to switch them every quarter because the quality is so poor.

That is exactly what Lonzo Ball had to do at times on the Los Angeles Lakers when he wore the Big Baller Brand ZO2 sneaker. The UCLA product revealed as much on the LightHarted Podcast with Josh Hart, saying the shoes were "not ready" and needed to be switched after every quarter:

"'Cause they're my shoe, I had to debut them," he said when asked why he wore them if they were becoming such a problem. "... We went so far with it, I'm like, 'cool I can get a quarter in but that's it.'"

According to a March report from Ramona Shelburne and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com, Ball severed ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster. The point guard said Foster "used his access to my business and personal finances to enrich himself. As a result, I have decided to sever all ties with Alan, effective immediately."

He also got his Big Baller Brand tattoo covered with a pair of dice in March:

Jacob Rude of USA Today's Lonzo Wire noted the New Orleans Pelicans guard said in a recent episode of his family's Ball in the Family Facebook series that he needed to take a break from the company.