Bayley Beats Charlotte, Retains SmackDown Women's Title at Clash of Champions

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair at Clash of Champions on Sunday night to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ric Flair used underhanded tactics to win for years. His daughter was on the opposite side Sunday.

Bayley removed the pad from the bottom turnbuckle as Charlotte and the referee were otherwise occupied. Once Flair returned her attention to Bayley, the champion slammed her head into the exposed turnbuckle and got the pinfall.

The longtime rivalry between Bayley and Charlotte was rekindled a few weeks ago, but it took a turn that few could have possibly seen coming.

On the Sept. 2 episode of Raw, Bayley teamed with Becky Lynch against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The match was interrupted by Sasha Banks, who attacked The Man and then assaulted her with a steel chair.

It initially looked as though Bayley was going to stop The Boss when she took the chair from her, but she hit The Man with it on multiple occasions instead, much to the delight of the WWE Universe.

Bayley explained her actions the following night on SmackDown Live and ran down Charlotte in the process. She claimed The Queen was selfish and didn't know what it meant to be loyal. That led to a confrontation between the two Four Horsewomen.

Charlotte struck first by punching Bayley when Banks appeared at the top of the ramp, but The Boss ran down and jumped The Queen, which allowed The Hugger to recover and partake in a two-on-one attack.

The tandem formerly known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection took turns walloping Charlotte with a steel chair and solidified the fact they were full-blown heels.

Charlotte had been a heel prior to that moment, but the segment made her a sympathetic figure and an underdog of sorts since she had to combat both Bayley and Sasha.

In every previous encounter, The Hugger was the face and Charlotte was the heel, which gave Sunday's match a unique and fresh feel.

Since their rivalry was only recently reignited, Bayley and The Queen could be in for a long-term feud heading toward Hell in a Cell and even Survivor Series.

While Bayley retained at Clash of Champions, Flair is the most decorated woman in WWE history and always a threat to take the title at any time.

