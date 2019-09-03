Judge Denies NCAA Access to Evidence in College Basketball Corruption Trial

Judge Denies NCAA Access to Evidence in College Basketball Corruption TrialSeptember 4, 2019
Senior United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled against the NCAA on Tuesday, blocking the organizing body's access to evidence uncovered in the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports:
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Judge Lewis Kaplan has ruled in favor of federal prosecutors and denied NCAA access to evidence from the hoops corruption trial/FBI investigation. Once upon a time, the gov said the entire point of the operation was to expose such things. Some coaches breathing easy tonight.
Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel
Obviously Kaplan’s ruling will limit (although not end) NCAA investigations into various programs.
A number of college assistant coaches, an aspiring sports agent, and an Adidas executive and consultant were implicated and charged in the wide-ranging investigation.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
