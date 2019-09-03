Judge Denies NCAA Access to Evidence in College Basketball Corruption Trial

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 4, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 10: Emanuel Richardson exits the Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on October 10, 2017 in New York City. Several people associated with NCAA Basketball have been charged as part of a corruption ring. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Senior United States District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled against the NCAA on Tuesday, blocking the organizing body's access to evidence uncovered in the FBI's investigation into corruption in college basketball, according to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports:

A number of college assistant coaches, an aspiring sports agent, and an Adidas executive and consultant were implicated and charged in the wide-ranging investigation.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

