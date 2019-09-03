Ex-UFC Star Cris Cyborg, Bellator Agree to Largest Women's MMA Contract Ever

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cristiane "Cris Cyborg" Justino signed with Bellator for the "biggest contract in women's MMA history," Bellator president Scott Coker announced Tuesday.

Justino had been with the UFC since 2016. She suffered the second loss of her professional career after Amanda Nunes knocked her out at UFC 232 last December. She rebounded with a unanimous-decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July.

