Ex-UFC Star Cris Cyborg, Bellator Agree to Largest Women's MMA Contract Ever

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 3, 2019

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - JULY 27: Cris Cyborg of Brazil prepares to fight Felicia Spencer of Canada in their featherweight bout during the UFC 240 event at Rogers Place on July 27, 2019 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cristiane "Cris Cyborg" Justino signed with Bellator for the "biggest contract in women's MMA history," Bellator president Scott Coker announced Tuesday.

Justino had been with the UFC since 2016. She suffered the second loss of her professional career after Amanda Nunes knocked her out at UFC 232 last December. She rebounded with a unanimous-decision win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in July.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Poirier Breaks Down McGregor's Flawed Khabib Fight

    Dustin Poirier speaks to B/R ahead of UFC 242 title bout

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Poirier Breaks Down McGregor's Flawed Khabib Fight

    Dustin Poirier speaks to B/R ahead of UFC 242 title bout

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Gustafsson Rethinking Retirement, Wants Rockhold

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Gustafsson Rethinking Retirement, Wants Rockhold

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting

    Sonnen Has Doubts over Khabib

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Sonnen Has Doubts over Khabib

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    Edwards Willing to Entertain Woodley Fight

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Edwards Willing to Entertain Woodley Fight

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting