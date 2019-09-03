Waiver Wire Week 1: Examining Top Fantasy Pickups and Drops on Yahoo

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

For fantasy football managers who did their research, there's a tab for that exercise in Yahoo leagues which allows you to see pickup and drop trends at any given time. You shouldn't blindly follow the masses, but it's important to know why owners have flocked toward or parted ways with certain players.

Following roster cut-down day (August 31) and some transactions over the last 48 hours, managers will have made last-minute alterations to their rosters, picking up assets with late stock surges.

As teams continue to mold depth charts, you should take a second, third and fourth look at your lineups going into Week 1. A post-draft acquisition could become the steal of the season.

We'll go through the top 10 adds and drops as of Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET and breakdown players under each category.

Top 10 Yahoo Adds

1. Kansas City Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy, 72 percent owned, 24,517 adds

2. Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, 71 percent owned, 8,731 adds

3. New England Patriots WR Demaryius Thomas, 17 percent owned, 8,224 adds

4. Seattle Seahawks Defense, 63 percent owned, 8,037 adds

5. Houston Texans RB Carlos Hyde, 33 percent owned, 4,801 adds

6. Philadelphia Eagles Defense, 74 percent owned, 4,418 adds

7. Los Angeles Chargers RB Justin Jackson, 33 percent owned, 3,744 adds

8. New York Jets, 13 percent owned, 3,488 adds

9. Seattle Seahawks K Jason Myers, 55 percent owned, 3,048 adds

10. Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary, 73 percent owned, 3,026 adds

Top 10 Yahoo Drops

1. Kansas City Chiefs RB Darwin Thompson, 42 percent owned, 641 drops

2. Houston Texans Defense, 64 percent owned, 594 drops

3. New England Patriots WR N'Keal Harry, 16 percent owned, 421 drops

4. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson, 54 percent owned, 248 drops

5. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed, 51 percent owned, 236 drops

6. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton, 70 percent owned, 232 drops

7. Houston Texans RB Carlos Hyde, 33 percent owned, 221 drops

8. Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt, 53 percent owned, 202 drops

9. Buffalo Bills RB Frank Gore, 15 percent owned, 184 drops

10. Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee, 44 percent owned, 183 drops

Adds

RB LeSean McCoy, Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills released LeSean McCoy Saturday, and he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. He'll step into a prominent role, per Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

"The Chiefs will now have McCoy, Damien Williams, Darwin Thompson and Darrel Williams in the running-back room, with McCoy, 31, likely to take a large percentage of the reps along with starter Damien Williams," she wrote.

In a media press conference, head coach Andy Reid said he viewed McCoy and Williams as starters, which gives fantasy managers more than enough reason to pick up the 31-year-old.

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

Fantasy managers may have to adjust their expectations for running back Tony Pollard in the coming days. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill, the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott have made progress toward a new deal for the star running back.

On the other hand, NFL Network's Jane Slater reports the two sides aren't close to an agreement.

If the Cowboys and Elliott come to terms on a new contract, Pollard would obviously take a major hit in fantasy value, but he's still a solid handcuff to keep on your roster. According to Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones, the rookie fourth-rounder could carve out a role in the backfield.

Right now, Pollard projects as a must-add with Elliott in danger of missing Week 1 against the New York Giants.

WR Demaryius Thomas, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots released Demaryius Thomas before final roster cuts and re-signed him after placing rookie first-round wideout N'Keal Harry on injured reserve. For now, the 10th-year veteran will compete with Phillip Dorsett and undrafted first-year wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for targets behind Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon.

With quarterback Tom Brady still performing at a high level, Patriots wide receivers have the benefit of the doubt in terms of potential in the offense. Last week, in his only preseason performance, Thomas caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks Defense

Before the deadline for final roster cuts, the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a blockbuster trade for pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney, which boosts the defense's potential for sacks this season.

At the beginning of the offseason, the Seahawks desperately needed defenders who could push the pocket after trading defensive end Frank Clark. Furthermore, interior tackle Jarran Reed will serve a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Now, the front four features Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah on the ends.

Over the last two years under head coach Pete Carroll, Seattle's scoring defense has slipped outside of the top 10, but two solid pass-rushing defensive ends may help change that trend.

RB Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans traded offensive lineman Martinas Rankin for Carlos Hyde Saturday. He'll join Duke Johnson to form a one-two combination in the backfield.

Although the workload split between Johnson and Hyde isn't set in stone, both running backs should have their fair share of touches in the upcoming season. They're capable of running the ball 10-12 times and seeing a handful of targets in each contest, which makes a play for either a tricky deal on a week-to-week basis.

Still, managers probably feel comfortable gambling on Hyde because he has a proven track record in a lead role.

Drops

RB Darwin Thompson, Kansas City Chiefs

Since Reid views McCoy as a starting-caliber running back alongside Williams, Darwin Thompson's fantasy value takes a hit. During the preseason, he recorded 98 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage. Because the Chiefs' top two tailbacks run and catch out of the backfield, the rookie sixth-rounder won't have many opportunities to touch the ball if both remain healthy.

Houston Texans Defense

In five campaigns with the Texans, Clowney didn't register a double-digit sack season, but he provided consistent pocket pressure with defensive end J.J. Watt in the front seven. Houston's decision to trade him to Seattle will adversely affect its sack numbers in the upcoming year unless Whitney Mercilus can revert to his 2016 form when he logged 7.5 in that category.

WR N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots

The Patriots placed Harry on injured reserve with an ankle injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Because Harry made the initial 53-man depth chart, he could return after eight weeks. Unless you have an injured reserve spot, the Arizona State product isn't someone to hold on to. Don't expect the rookie to miss half the year and come back to produce big numbers behind Edelman and Gordon.

Managers should turn their attention to Meyers, who put together an impressive preseason showing, logging 20 receptions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

RB Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins

In a media press conference, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters Derrius Guice would handle more carries than Adrian Peterson. The lead skipper's revelation sank the elder running back's stock, which explains why he's fourth on the drop list.

Despite his impressive 2018 season, logging 1,042 yards on the ground, Peterson heads into the upcoming year stuck in a timeshare with Guice and Chris Thompson as the third-down pass-catcher out of the backfield. Fantasy managers should avoid the 34-year-old ball-carrier at all costs.

RB Carlos Hyde, Houston Texans

Hyde appears on the drop list as well, which indicates the split conception among fantasy managers about his role in Houston. Keep in mind, more owners have acquired rather than dropped him back into the talent pool.

However, after running back Lamar Miller tore his ACL and MCL, and before the trade for Hyde, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle expected Johnson to take on a major role. Perhaps fantasy owners still side with that notion.

