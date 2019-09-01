Best Players Available After NFL Roster Cuts

0 of 8

Steven Senne/Associated Press

We can view roster cut-down day from different perspectives. While front-office executives and coaches have the unfortunate task of telling over 1,000 players to turn in their playbooks, several rookies who signed as undrafted free agents will take the next step in what they hope becomes a long NFL career.

After the final cuts, front offices also see an opportunity to bolster weak spots on the roster.

Teams can continue molding depth charts with developing players and proven veterans in preparation for the 2019 campaign. Several notable names will bypass the waiver-wire process because they have four or more years of service in the league; their representatives can reach out to teams and weigh destination options.

Let's take a look at eight players who can provide immediate impact for a new team. Most of the selections are veterans, some of whom were released well before Saturday's final cuts, but one rookie lands on this list because of his draft pedigree and upside.