Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies at 22 After Crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 31, 2019

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MAY 10: 19 Anthoine Hubert of BWT Arden during practice for the F2 Grand Prix of Spain at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on May 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images)
Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash at Saturday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old was involved in a collision with Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi and died from the impact.

The FIA provided a statement after cancelling the remainder of the race:

"The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Correa was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Hubert was in his first season competing in Formula 2 for BWT Arden team, entering the week in eighth place in the competition after earning two wins.

The French driver previously competed in GP3 series the past few years and won the 2018 title.

Related

    Breaking: Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks

    The Texans land a 2020 third-round pick and two players from Seattle

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Breaking: Jadeveon Clowney Traded to Seahawks

    The Texans land a 2020 third-round pick and two players from Seattle

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Fantasy Football Sleepers 😴

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Biggest Fantasy Football Sleepers 😴

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Standouts Who Overcame Their Slow Start

    Proof that stars rise on different schedules

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Standouts Who Overcame Their Slow Start

    Proof that stars rise on different schedules

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Acuna Jr. 'Could Be the Next Trout' 👑

    'He has so much talent it's mind-boggling'

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Acuna Jr. 'Could Be the Next Trout' 👑

    'He has so much talent it's mind-boggling'

    Bob Klapisch
    via Bleacher Report