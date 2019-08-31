Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies at 22 After Crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a crash at Saturday's Belgian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old was involved in a collision with Juan-Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi and died from the impact.

The FIA provided a statement after cancelling the remainder of the race:

"The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season.

"The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre.

"As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Anthoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35."

Correa was taken to the hospital but is in stable condition.

Hubert was in his first season competing in Formula 2 for BWT Arden team, entering the week in eighth place in the competition after earning two wins.

The French driver previously competed in GP3 series the past few years and won the 2018 title.