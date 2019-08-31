Canada vs. Australia: Odds, Time, Live Stream for 2019 FIBA World Cup

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

The Australia men's national basketball team may have lost to Canada in an exhibition contest ahead of the FIBA World Cup, but it also accomplished a huge feat—the Boomers ended Team USA's 78-game winning streak with a 98-94 victory last Saturday.

Now, Australia will look to use that as momentum as it begins FIBA World Cup play against Canada on Sunday morning. Australia and Canada are in Group H, which also includes Lithuania and Senegal, of the 32-team tournament taking place in China.

Neither Australia nor Canada has ever placed in the top three at the FIBA World Cup, which is being held for the 18th time since the inaugural event in 1950.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the opening game between Australia and Canada.

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN+

Odds (via OddsChecker): Australia -6.5

Preview

Although Australia hasn't had past success at the FIBA World Cup, this year's team features some solid NBA-level talent that could help the team have improved results in the international competition.

The Australian team features guards Patty Mills (San Antonio Spurs) and Matthew Dellavedova (Cleveland Cavaliers), forward Joe Ingles (Utah Jazz) and center Andrew Bogut. With those top players and some success during its exhibition schedule, Australia could be poised to open the FIBA World Cup with a win.

"We do it as teammates, we do it as best friends," Mills said, according to Megan Hustwaite of Australia Basketball's official site. "We’ve always been the underdogs. Hell of a group. We’re trying to create history."

At the last FIBA World Cup in 2014, Australia reached the Round of 16 before getting eliminated.

While Canada only has two players currently on NBA rosters—guard Cory Joseph (Sacramento Kings) and center Khem Birch (Orlando Magic)—the team is led by head coach Nick Nurse, who just guided the Toronto Raptors to the NBA championship in June.

And after some solid showings during its exhibition schedule, which included a win over Australia, Canada is looking for a strong showing in the FIBA World Cup. Canada didn't participate in the 2014 World Cup, so this will be its first appearance since 2010, when it was eliminated in the preliminary round.

"A group like this, when we're playing hard like that, it makes up for a lot of mistakes," guard Kevin Pangos said, according to the Associated Press (h/t CBC). "That's what Coach [Nurse] has been preaching a lot. Play hard and aggressive. Play with confidence. ... There's definitely room for growth and that's a positive."

Group H is expected to be one of the more competitive groups in this year's FIBA World Cup, so this opening matchup between Australia and Canada will likely have a lot of importance. Whichever team wins will have momentum entering its next two matches in group play, which will be against Lithuania and Senegal.

Sunday's Australia-Canada matchup is one of eight games that will be played on the second day of FIBA World Cup action.