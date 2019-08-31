BIG3 League Championship 2019 TV Schedule, Live Stream and Predictions

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In their first year in the BIG3, the Triplets have an opportunity to win a championship.

After a dominant regular season, the Triplets will look to capture the BIG3 title when they take on the Killer 3's on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Triplets, who went 7-1 during the regular season, were the only team in the league to lose fewer than three games.

The Killer 3's are in the BIG3 championship game for the first time after they finished eighth in 2017 and fifth in 2018, both when the league had only eight teams. It expanded to 12 teams for this season.

Here's everything you need to know heading into this weekend's 2019 BIG3 finale.

BIG3 Championship Game Info

Date: Sunday, Sept. 1

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Preview, Predictions

The Triplets have had an impressive inaugural season in the BIG3, as they improved to 8-1 with their 50-39 victory over the 3 Headed Monsters in last week's playoff action.

Under head coach Lisa Leslie, the Triplets opened the season with four straight wins before losing to Power on July 20. Since then, the Triplets have won four straight games including their recent playoff victory.

Joe Johnson has been the Triplets' top player this season, as he scored a league-high 175 points in eight games during the regular season, which led to him winning BIG3 MVP. He tallied 26 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Triplets' playoff victory last week.

Meanwhile, Leslie earned BIG3 Coach of the Year honors in the Triplets' first season.

"BIG3 is proud and humbled to have such legendary basketball players as part of the league. Lisa and Joe have put in the work each and every day this season and the results speak for themselves," BIG3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz said, according to the league's website. "Now we can't wait to see if they take home the biggest prize against Killer 3's on Sunday."

The Killer 3's have been led by the duo of Stephen Jackson (111 points in the regular season) and Donte Greene (92). They went 5-3 in the regular season before notching a 50-42 win over Power in last week's playoff contest.

In that playoff victory, Jackson and Greene each scored 13 points, while C.J. Watson added 12.

The Killer 3's were 4-3 after a loss to Bivouac on Aug. 3. Then, after a bye week, they won back-to-back games, including their playoff victory.

Although both teams enter the championship game with momentum, the Triplets have been nearly unbeatable this BIG3 season, and it's unlikely that will change.

Johnson has been the best player this year, and he's poised to lead the Triplets to a championship in their first season, which is also his first year in the league. The 38-year-old guard has shown he's still capable of playing strong basketball with his solid shooting and elite isolation skills.

Expect Johnson and the Triplets to pull away late for a victory in this year's BIG3 championship game.