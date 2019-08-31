0 of 6

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC took UFC Fight Night 157 to the Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen for a little bit of history.

China's Weili Zhang put the entire country on her shoulders and challenged UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade. The UFC built this event around her and her shot at history to become China's first UFC champion. She made good on that opportunity.

In just 42-seconds, Zhang blew through Andrade with a furious wave of strikes. UFC president Dana White put the gold around her waist, and the Chinese MMA explosion continues on with Zhang as the face of the movement. China officially has a UFC champion.

But was Zhang the only winner? Was she the only real winner? Of course not.

It's time to dig through what transpired in mainland China on Saturday to identify the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 157. Let's get to work.