Fantasy Football 2019: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft, Potential Team Names

Jason E. Miczek/Associated Press

How do you like to play fantasy? There are myriad ways to play fantasy football today, including daily fantasy, points-per-reception leagues, best-ball formats and dynasty leagues. There is one tried-and-true format that traditionalists continue to flock to, however.

We're talking about season-long standard scoring leagues.

Unlike in PPR leagues, fantasy points will typically only be awarded for yardage, touchdowns and for hitting certain milestones like 100 rushing yards in a game. It doesn't matter how many catches your top receiver has—only the end results matter.

Where dynasty and keeper leagues don't force you to start from scratch each season, traditional standard leagues do, usually either via a snake draft or an auction draft.

Here, we're going to focus on the snake-draft format for the 2019 season. We'll run through five rounds of a standard, 12-team league and examine some notable draft options from each round. We'll also look at some potential team names for your fantasy team.

2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft (Standard Scoring)

Round 1



1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

7. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

8. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

9. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

10. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

12. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Running backs are the way to go in the first round of standard-scoring formats. Starters and true every-down backs are going to have the workloads needed to justify a start every week, even in tough matchups.

This doesn't mean you should ignore a top pass-catcher like Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins, though. In terms of pure yardage, there are few players as reliable and as consistent in fantasy football.

While Hopkins undoubtedly has more value in a PPR league, he's still essentially a matchup-proof player here. He only had three games with fewer than 70 receiving yards in 2018, and he scored a touchdown in each of them.

Round 2

1. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

2. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

3. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

5. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

7. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

11. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

While it still may be smart to gamble on Ezekiel Elliott in Round 1, it's not the best idea to bet on Melvin Gordon in Round 2. Yes, he has legitimate fantasy-star potential when he's on the field—just like Elliott—but it's far less likely that we see Gordon in 2019.

The reality is that while the Dallas Cowboys need Elliott to be at their best offensively, the same isn't true for the Chargers. They aren't as much of a run-oriented team, and they have a capable backfield duo in Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson anyway.

The Chargers aren't likely to give in to Gordon's contract demands, and while they like him as a player, they are also confident in the players they currently have:

Round 3

1. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders

3. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

5. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

6. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

7. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

9. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

10. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

11. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

12. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton would be a surefire grab in the third round, even in standard leagues—if Andrew Luck hadn't suddenly entered retirement.

While Hilton is still a quality receiver and possibly worth a third-rounder, it's important to remember what his numbers last looked like with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He played 16 games in 2017 and finished with 966 yards and four touchdowns.

Hilton's numbers from last year—1,270 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games—were terrific. However, he may struggle to match them in 2019.

Round 4

1. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

2. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

3. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

4. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

5. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

7. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

8. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

10. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

11. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

12. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is a more attractive option in PPR formats, and he should be targeted with caution here. While he's still one of Tom Brady's favorite targets, he'll be competing with the likes of N'Keal Harry and Josh Gordon for attention in the passing game.

Fortunately, injury shouldn't be a concern for those who are interested in picking up Edelman. While he did appear to injure his hand in New England's preseason finale Thursday, the injury is minor, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Edelman should still have 1,000-yard potential; just know that he isn't likely to be the Patriots' big-play threat.

Round 5

1. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

3. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

4. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

5. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

6. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

7. O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

9. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

10. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

11. Robby Anderson, WR, New York Jets

12. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

If you find both Tyler Boyd and A.J. Green available in Round 5, Boyd is the Cincinnati Bengals receiver to target.

Boyd, who is coming off a 1,000-yard season, should be Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver for as long as Green is out, which could be some time. Green underwent ankle surgery early in camp and is still expected to miss time in the regular season.

"I wouldn't say anything has changed on our end. He continues to rehab to get back," head coach Zac Taylor said, per John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Whenever Green does return, Boyd will still be the Bengals No. 2 target and a player with 1,000-yard potential.

2019 Fantasy Team Names

Country Roads, Take Mahomes

Burbans and Daks

Hooked on a Thielen

Baker, Baker One Nine

Hot Chubb Time Machine

There Can Be Only Saquon

Hangin' With Amari Cooper

For Whom Odell Tolls

Chubbthumper

The Jameis Gang

Guice Guice Baby

Saquon is the Loneliest Number

Oh Henry!

Roethlisbergers in Paradise

Keenan on ah Come Up

Davante's Inferno

Kamara Chameleon

Baker of Chains

Stairway to Evans

Mixon Cocktails

Kyler Instinct

Fournetter or Worse

Need more help with your fantasy football lineup? Matt Camp answers your fantasy questions live on B/R Gridiron's new show, Your Fantasy Fire Drill. Download the B/R app now to submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET.